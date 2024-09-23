Travel Unpacked: Taylor Swift mania sweeps the US and walkie-talkies ban on Lebanon flights

Travellers planning their next trip might want to consider a new Japan Airlines deal that allows some international visitors to book complimentary domestic flights. In the US, it's the end of an era(s) as Taylor Swift gets set to embark on the final leg of her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/02/08/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-middle-east/" target="_blank">worldwide tour</a>, with Swiftie mania sweeping cities and Airbnb bookings going through the roof. In the Middle East, new rules are in place for air passengers flying to Lebanon and Saudi Arabia is leading the way for tourism among G20 nations. Here is a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. Free internal transfers to any destination in Japan are being offered to some international travellers who book a Japan Airlines flight to the country. The deal, designed to encourage international visitors to explore more of the country, is only available to travellers from the US, Mexico, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Travellers from the Philippines and Vietnam will be able to take advantage of the offer from Wednesday, while from Friday, it will be extended to those from India, Indonesia, China and Taiwan. At the moment, the offer is not open to travellers from the Middle East. However, Japan Airlines said “plans are in place to extend the eligible countries”. Those who are eligible must book a domestic flight on the same booking as their international flight and stopover fees may apply to some routes. The offer aims to ease <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/21/japan-mount-fuji-fees-booking/" target="_blank">overtourism</a> in some popular destinations after a record-high 17 million foreign visitors arrived in the first half of this year. The main problem is the concentration of foreign travellers heading to three cities – Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/12/taylor-swift-guide-to-london/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift fever</a> has taken over the US as the pop star gets ready to embark on the final leg of her Eras Tour. Fans are searching for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/30/concert-tickets-tips/" target="_blank">concert tickets</a> and accommodation ahead of her gigs next month. Airbnb data shows that the interest is huge. In Indianapolis, where Swift will be playing from November 1 to 3, Airbnb searches were up 1,400 per cent compared to the same time last year. In Miami, there has been a 200 per cent increase in searches for stays in October coinciding with concert dates. Orlando is the top source market for fans outside the city looking to book Airbnb accommodation, with travellers from New York coming in a close second. It is a similar story in Canada. In Toronto, where Swift will play a mini-residency at the Rogers Centre from November 14 to 23, Airbnb has noted a 450 per cent surge in searches, with most travelling fans coming from other Canadian cities like Calgary, Winnipeg and Montreal. In Vancouver, on Canada’s west coast, Swift is scheduled to conclude her 18-month extravaganza with three shows from December 6. The waterfront city has recorded a 900 per cent increase in searches on the same dates, with American visitors from Seattle, Portland and San Francisco leading the charge. Economies worldwide have benefited from the highest-grossing music tour in history. During the first leg of Swift's tour in the US last year, Airbnb hosts earned more than $62 million during her concert weekends – a 38 per cent increase on the previous year. Travellers flying to and from Lebanon can no longer bring select electronic devices. The move follows the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/19/walkie-talkie-explosions-lebanon/" target="_blank">walkie-talkie detonations </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/lebanon-hospitals-pager-attack/" target="_blank">pager explosions</a> in the country last week believed to have been carried out by Israel. Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority has since announced that travellers are no longer permitted to bring these devices on flights. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/03/qatar-airways-says-no-impact-from-airbus-a350-rolls-royce-engine-issue/" target="_blank">Qatar Airways</a> also confirmed a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on all of its flights between Doha and Beirut. “The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” it said. In the UAE, no new restrictions have been communicated, however, some airlines flying to Lebanon have confirmed that they are following directives put in place by Lebanese authorities. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/19/flydubai-boeing-delays/" target="_blank">Flydubai </a>follows all directives issued by the local authorities,” a representative told <i>The National</i>. Meanwhile, Emirates reposted a notice about carrying electronics on flights, reminding passengers that they may not bring more than 15 personal electronic devices on flights. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/07/summer-tourism-saudi-arabia-travel-demand/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> is the most-visited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/09/12/at-the-g20-summit-we-took-another-step-towards-sustainable-development-for-all/" target="_blank">G20</a> nation for international tourists this year, according to a new report. The UN Tourism Barometer research recorded 17.5 million visitors in the first seven months of the year – a 73 per cent increase compared to the same period pre-pandemic. As the fastest-growing tourism destination in the G20, Saudi Arabia has already surpassed its original target of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030. The kingdom is now aiming to attract 150 million domestic and international travellers, with new flight routes, continuing investment and easier visa schemes put in place to help the country achieve its goal. Saudi Arabia has also reaffirmed its commitment to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/16/saudi-arabia-red-sea-dark-sky-tourism/" target="_blank">sustainable tourism</a>. Speaking at the G20 tourism ministerial meeting in Brazil on Friday, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said that the kingdom “shares and celebrates the G20's dedication to boost tourism growth and to put sustainability at the heart of our work”. Al Khateeb said the growth of tourism is about more than increased revenue. “It also provides the chance for people from around the world to explore the rich culture of Saudi Arabia and for our people to experience the wonders of other countries and cultures,” he said.