How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) in the Middle East

Have you got tired of waiting? Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+, the company has announced.

The streaming platform's exclusivity is global, and includes the UAE and broader Mena region, The National can confirm. The film is set to be available on Disney+ Middle East on March 15.

It will not be a carbon copy of the film directed by Sam Wrench that launched in theatres last autumn and went on to gross more than $261 million worldwide, including nearly $700,000 in the UAE alone, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include five additional songs. Photo: Disney

The Disney+ version of the film is entitled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), and will include five additional songs not seen in the theatrical cut. Those songs will include cardigan, which served as the lead single for the American singer’s 2020 album Folklore, and four acoustic songs that have not yet been announced.

The exact time the film will be made available has yet to be announced, but typically major releases have appeared on the platform from 12am PST, which would coincide with 11am GST, as daylight saving time begins on March 10.

The exact terms of the deal have not been revealed, but Disney chief executive Bob Iger has commented on the acquisition of the broadcast rights.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has, and continues, to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” he said in a statement.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is currently running live in Asia. AP

Swift is a dominant cultural and economic force across the world as the moment, with the Eras Tour boosting economies across the US and Europe.

READ MORE Grammys 2024: Best red carpet looks from Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa

The American, 34, won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards last week and announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier in the night. That album is also scheduled for a spring 2024 launch, with April 19 pencilled in.