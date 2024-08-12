Ahead of Taylor Swift's second run of concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, explore the city Swift-style with this guide based on lyrics from singer's 2019 hit London Boy. AP
Ahead of Taylor Swift's second run of concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, explore the city Swift-style with this guide based on lyrics from singer's 2019 hit London Boy. AP

Lifestyle

Travel

Taylor Swift's guide to London: Highgate, Soho and Shoreditch in the afternoon

From Camden Market to the West End, explore the UK capital with a London Boy-themed journey

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

12 August, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In