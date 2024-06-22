Taylor Swift takes royal selfie with Prince William and two of his children at Wembley

Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with Taylor Swift and two of his children on the first night of the music superstar's Eras tour in London.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed Prince William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

As Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, Grammy winner Swift posted her own selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, to X and wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

Ahead of the first of Swift’s shows at London's Wembley Stadium, the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band's rendition of one of her songs. The city also published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, stayed at home with Prince Louis.

A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appears to show Prince William “dad dancing" to Shake It Off.

Swift performed in front of other celebrities, including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and model Cara Delevingne, and almost 90,000 fans.

Swift's billion-dollar juggernaut tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest offering, The Tortured Poets Department.

To celebrate her arrival in the UK capital, murals, a Taylor trail and a series of events have also been created.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/NFSi8hAl1o — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

The US pop star has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, and will take to the stage at Wembley again on Saturday and Sunday, before the tour moves on to Dublin.

She will return to London for five nights in August.

It was announced on Thursday that Swift's fans were expected to boost the London economy by £300 million as the capital hosts more Eras Tour shows than any other city in the world, with nearly 640,000 people expected to attend across the eight dates.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer attended the concert with his wife Victoria and posted a photo of them on social media captioned "'Swift' campaign pit stop".

Asked about the concert by reporters on the campaign trail in south London, the Mr Starmer replied: “She was fantastic. Absolutely fantastic."