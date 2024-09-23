Offbeat adventures in Saudi Arabia, from volcano hiking in Madinah to cave diving in Jeddah

Spanning more than two million square kilometres, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> is the largest country in the Middle East and one with a diverse landscape. From vast seas to mountain peaks and desert plains, the experiences the country has to offer are as diverse as its topography. As the kingdom prepares to mark its 94th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2023/09/22/saudi-national-day-2023/" target="_blank">National Day</a> on Monday, <i>The National </i>rounds up five unique and off-the-beaten path experiences to consider, including twitching at an age-old lake, hiking an ancient volcano or singing karaoke in a tiny home in Al Taif. Outdoor enthusiasts can pack their hiking shoes and explore a path less travelled at Saudi Arabia’s tallest volcano. Jebel Abyad – which means White Mountain – is named for its milky-like coating formed from comendite after the volcano's last known eruption in 700. Towering 2,093 metres above the Harrat Khaybar lava field north of Madinah, the hike is mostly moderate, but the last part does involve a bit of a scramble. Make it up there and you’ll be rewarded with an impressive Mars-like view over neighbouring Jebel Qidr with its black slopes. Even better, you’re likely to have the vistas largely to yourself. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/11/30/nine-new-hotels-to-open-in-alula-including-boutique-resort-at-unesco-listed-hegra/" target="_blank">AlUla </a>is arguably one of Saudi Arabia's best travel destinations, now known worldwide for its ancient formations, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/07/25/hima-to-hegra-a-guide-to-saudi-arabias-six-unesco-world-heritage-sites/" target="_blank">Unesco sites</a> and luxury <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/05/23/saudi-arabia-to-open-azulik-alula-an-otherworldly-eco-resort-in-the-desert/" target="_blank">desert resorts</a>. But for something a little different, try exploring the city by starlight. Led by Husaak Adventures, night hiking takes place in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/al-ula-conservation-project-can-help-arabian-leopards-come-roaring-back-1.861529" target="_blank">Sharaan Nature Reserve</a>. The specialist travel operators lead visitors on a trek across ancient sands under the cover of darkness. Winding through the mountains of the Hidden Valley, travellers will be reminded to look upwards at AlUla's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/16/saudi-arabia-red-sea-dark-sky-tourism/" target="_blank">dazzling night sky, </a>which is truly something special. As one of the best destinations in the world for stargazing with panoramic scenery, AlUla promises a deeper connection to the landscape as you trek through darkness and stillness. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/explore-al-balad-9-things-to-do-in-jeddah-s-oldest-neighbourhood-1.917849" target="_blank">Jeddah</a> has long been a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/how-saudi-arabia-s-first-female-padi-ambassadiver-hopes-to-get-more-women-into-the-sport-1.1104894" target="_blank">scuba diver's</a> haven, but did you know that it’s also the best place in the kingdom to go cave diving? The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/14/saudi-arabia-red-sea-project-travel/" target="_blank">Red Sea</a> coast here is full of underwater caverns that date back thousands of years and Durat Al Arous, a lagoon side development 45 minutes outside of Jeddah, is one of the most accessible places to explore these grottos. From here, a 30-minute boat ride will bring you to a thriving spot in the sea that is home to deep caves, colourful coral reefs and marine life including groupers and angel fish. You’re also likely to spot sharks and manta rays in these warm coastal waters. Technical skills are needed for cave diving, but Jeddah has plenty of experienced outfitters who can arrange your guided trip into the deep blue. Al Taif in the Makkah Province is known as the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/saudi-arabia-s-city-of-roses-inside-the-bin-salman-farm-in-taif-in-pictures-1.1184494" target="_blank"> City of Roses</a> and is a popular summer retreat thanks to its cooler climes. As an established holiday spot, it’s home to several hotels and guesthouses, many of which reflect the city’s ancient charm. But if you’re looking for a unique place to bed down, this tiny home listed on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/from-beach-trailers-to-houseboats-9-unique-airbnb-listings-in-the-uae-1.1053231" target="_blank">Airbnb</a> might be for you. The quaint cottage overlooks the surrounding farms and is ideal for those wanting to explore the region’s hiking trails. Sleeping up to four guests, the ochre and turquoise abode has a private terrace that’s perfect for barbecues or watching a film on the outdoor projector. But the best part is perhaps that the tiny home comes with a soundproofed music room that functions as a karaoke hub, ideal for visitors looking to belt out some tunes after a day of discovery. Birding, pishing and twitching are all on the cards with a visit to Al Asfar Lake in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/al-ahsa-inside-saudi-arabia-s-guinness-world-record-holding-oasis-1.1091819" target="_blank">Al Ahsa</a>. Surrounded by sand dunes, the lake – which dates back hundreds of years and is fed by numerous springs and seasonal rain – is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/18/unesco-world-heritage-hotels/" target="_blank">Unesco World Heritage site</a> and one of the largest natural bodies of water in the Gulf. It’s quite remote, so involves a bit of effort to get there but as it is an important site on the route of migratory birds, those who do make the journey will be rewarded with sightings of elegant pink flamingos, grey-headed Swamphen waterbirds, tiny bluethroats, reed warblers and more.