Saudi Arabia's tallest volcano Jebel Abyad last erupted around the seventh century. Photo: Visit Saudi
Offbeat adventures in Saudi Arabia, from volcano hiking in Madinah to cave diving in Jeddah

National Day holidays offer plenty of time to explore beautiful landscapes and unique experiences

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

September 20, 2024

