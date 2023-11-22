NH Collection Dubai has Palm West Beach's best pool – Hotel Insider

The first NH Collection in the Middle East captures the essence of what every successful Dubai resort treasures.

Breezy atmosphere, a come-as-you-are approach to dining and an infinity pool with peerless skyline views.

After Hilton, voco, Radisson and Marriott opened resorts in Palm West Beach to acclaim late last year, NH Collection is the growing neighbourhood’s newest arrival.

Here, The National checks in to NH Collection Dubai The Palm to see how it’s settling in.

The welcome

We arrive by car and the sharp right turn off to the entrance is a little tricky to spot, so eyes peeled if you plan on doing the same.

Once at the entrance, the valet team swiftly swap my car for a QR code on my phone – a nice touch that prevents both waste and having to hold on to flimsy bits of paper for dear life.

Staff at the front desk are cheery; I'm checked in and on my way in a matter of minutes.

The neighbourhood

For the last couple of years, Palm West Beach has been the epicentre of Dubai nightlife. As newcomers rub shoulders with stalwarts of The Palm, such as the Five, Fairmont and Dukes, there has been a flurry of restaurant and bar openings.

Guests can tuck into modern Italian cuisine at Loren or Cucina for lunch, make a beeline for the beach at clubs such as Eva or Ula and wile away the evening at shoreline party venues such as February 30 or Koko Bay. All are a short stroll away from the NH.

For shoppers, Nakheel Mall is under 10 minutes’ walk away.

The room

Rooms have simple, clean interiors and many offer sea-facing views. Photo: NH Collection

I'm staying in a superior apartment with a sea view. The hotel has 532 rooms, 306 of which are studios and apartments. Having spent years dipping in and out of Airbnbs on short trips to Europe and Asia, it’s bliss to be able to check into a one-bedroom unit knowing there are no horrors, no noisy neighbours and no erratic key box instructions waiting for me.

It combines five-star standards with the flexibility of a short-term let, and I love it. Plus, how many Airbnbs let you order room service at four in the morning? Exactly.

The apartment is well-equipped – from toaster to gas oven, TVs to chopping board – and has a kitchen-diner, living room, comfortable bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a decent-sized balcony overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

In keeping with industry trends worldwide, it’s good to see sustainable amenities offered. Water is served in glass bottles; shampoo and shower gels are in refillable bottles; and toiletries are vegan and wrapped in recycled paper or cardboard.

The scene

The hotel's 45-metre rooftop infinity pool is the best on Palm West Beach. Photo: NH Collection

The hotel adopts a “lifestyle” decor, meaning it’s more playful than traditional resorts, with large street art murals on the walls, jaunty furniture and eccentric artworks.

It has five restaurants and cafes, including a rooftop bar, a 45-metre infinity pool, a spa and an excellent gym.

The children’s club also keeps little ones aged four to 12 entertained and a beach club is on the way – and while the property doesn’t sit on the shoreline, the sands are only a short skip away.

The hotel has its own water plant, solar panels are used to generate hot water and condensed water from the air conditioning system is used for irrigation. Soon, NH will have its own hydroponic farm and operate a community market.

The food

Burgers at Seven Sports Bar are at the top of their game. Photo: NH Collection

There are no Michelin-standard venues here like many resorts on The Palm offer, but that doesn’t detract from the solid fare throughout.

Seen, the rooftop bar, sits by the outstanding infinity pool – which is undoubtedly the best in the neighbourhood, so be Instagram ready. It can be accessed by day visitors with a Dh200 minimum spend, depending on availability, including a lounger and towel. Salads and bar snacks are offered alongside a concise drinks menu.

Seven Sports Bar is a dream to watch the big game in – it’s busy but not heaving, every table has clear views of a screen and the menu offers proper pub grub. The burger and bangers and mash deserve particular praise.

Te Lounge is a coffee shop in the lobby; Maiora offers international buffets for breakfast, lunch and dinner; and Revo Cafe is a quieter corner serving terrific a la carte breakfast and healthier dining options.

Staff provide the courtesy and efficient service one would expect from a brand of this standing.

Highs and lows

The rooftop pool is Palm West Beach’s best, no question. It’s sunset-facing, has an affordable entry price for a rooftop infinity pool and is not overrun with influencers.

Lows are minimal, if any. However, those looking at longer stays may run out of dining options after a week or so. Thankfully, NH is close to a plethora of restaurants, and apartments are well-equipped for anyone wishing to rustle up something of their own.

The insider tip

Forgo the breakfast buffet and head to Revo Cafe, where only a handful of other guests mill about. It makes for a much more relaxed affair, and no rows about who took the last waffle.

The verdict

Apartments offer elevated B&B experiences while hotel rooms provide an excellent option for staying in the heart of the city’s vibrant social scene.

The bottom line

Rooms start at Dh900 plus taxes per night, with breakfast. Studios start at Dh9,500 per month; one-bedroom serviced apartments start at Dh27,550 per month.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.