Voco Dubai The Palm hotel to open at Palm Jumeirah in September

Palm Jumeirah’s newest neighbour will open its doors to guests in September this year.

Voco Dubai The Palm is gearing up to welcomes visitors at the end of summer as the first beach property on Palm Jumeirah for the InterContinental Hotels Group.

Located at Palm West Beach, the boutique hotel will have 143 rooms and offer overnight stays in one of Dubai's most popular neighbourhoods without the five-star luxury price tags typically found in the destination.

“The hotel is simply a nice place to be, and to spend good life moments,” said Charles Godot, general manager at the soon-to-open property, speaking to The National on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2022.

"It’s not luxury, it’s not five-star, it’s very lifestyle. The rooms have beautiful views and there’s an amazing rooftop pool."

Maison Mathis, an all-day dining restaurant, will open at voco Dubai The Palm in September. Photo: ihg.com

Room rates look set to start from about Dh1,000 ($272) per night, according to rates on the hotel's website. Pet-owners will be happy to hear that the hotel will also welcome four-legged friends to spend the night.

Maison Mathis is the hotel's new all-day dining restaurant. The Arabian Ranches eaterie is bringing its casual Belgian dining and laid-back atmosphere to the beach for the first time. It will be an integral part of voco's plans to become the “go-to neighbouring hotel” for residents on Palm Jumeirah.

Up on the roof there’s an infinity pool with views over Palm Jumeirah. By night, this space will be transformed into Frenia — a rooftop lounge with views over Ain Dubai.

Voco Dubai The Palm will have a rooftop pool, fitness suite and premium spa. Photo: Ihg.com

Voco’s private beach will give guests access to one of the city’s most popular shorelines and there’s also a fitness suite and a ladies-only spa.

And while holidaymakers and residents are set to account for the majority of visitors, the hotel also plans to welcome business travellers thanks to its proximity to the city.

“It’s a leisure destination, but we are not far from Media City and we are at the entrance of the Palm, so access in and out is quite good,” said Godot.

Sustainability is also taken seriously at the waterfront hotel with several eco initiatives in place, including comfy duvets made out of recycled plastic and in-house water infiltration processes.

The hotel is the latest addition to the Palm's newest shoreline promenade, which is also home to spots like February 30, Koko Bay and Lucky Fish.

It’s also the third voco hotel in Dubai, joining voco Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and voco Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai.

