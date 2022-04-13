The Club: new venue with nine beach clubs set to open at Dubai's Palm West Beach

Palm West Beach will soon be home to nine new beach clubs, the first of which, San Beach, is set to open on Thursday.

The Club is a new venue from Nakheel that promises to bring a slice of the Maldives to Palm Jumeirah, with white stone interiors, seven connected pools and access to a private stretch of beach.

The Club will be home to nine new concepts. Photo: Nakheel

San Beach has a Mediterranean-inspired menu, in-pool sun loungers and a swim-up bar.

The concept takes its name from the San, the indigenous people of Africa who live in harmony with nature.

San Beach will be joined by Eva Beach House, Playa, Ayla, Loren and Gallery – 740, launching soon, with three more venues yet to be announced.

“Since its inception, Palm West Beach has become one of the trendiest beach locations in Dubai," said Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel. "In line with our commitment to enrich our attractions, we are proud to introduce The Club, an unrivalled beach venue that will deliver an exclusive and elevated experience.

“At Nakheel, we continuously strive to find new ways to upscale our destinations as well as cultivate distinguished lifestyle experiences for our visitors.”

San Beach will open its doors at Palm West Beach on Thursday. Photo: Nakheel

Each of The Club’s venues has been designed to transport guests to different parts of the world. The venue will also offer access to a nearby padel tennis court and will house a concept store selling beach accessories and apparel.

Palm West Beach will also be launching Dock and Dine this April, enabling boats to dock directly at the beach for guests wanting to visit one of its many restaurants.