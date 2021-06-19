Matteo Berrettini aims for British hat-trick against Cameron Norrie in Queen's final

Cameron Norrie will aim to make it third time lucky for British players at the Queen's Club Championship when he faces top seed Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Italy's Berrettini has already defeated two British players this week in the London tournament - one of the traditional tune-up events for Wimbledon - first eliminating five-time champion Andy Murray and then Dan Evans.

Norrie earned his shot at Berrettini by coming through a battle of the left-handers against Canada's Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-3.

Berrettini, playing at Queen's for the first time, had earlier overpowered Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4.

"That was the goal of the week [making the final], and now I have one more step. It is a great achievement, especially for the history of this tournament. I am really happy because to beat Alex today I had to play my best tennis," Berrettini, 25, said.

The world No 9 again used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect against the hustling De Minaur. He broke serve early in the first set and again in the ninth game of the second before sealing the win.

Norrie, 25, has put together a phenomenal year with his record now standing at 29-12.

Second seed Shapovalov had earlier finished off American Frances Tiafoe after their quarter-final had been held over because of rain the previous evening.

Norrie trailed by a break in the opening set but hit back superbly to set up a chance to become only the second British player to win the title in the professional era.

"I think I played very, very well today, I was extremely clutch on some of the big points," Norrie, the world No 41, said after reaching his third ATP final of the season.

"I am so pleased to be through to the final here, I can't even describe it. It has not really sunk in yet. It is nice to get over the line there, and all credit to Denis, it was a tough match."