'I'm not that hungry': Aryna Sabalenka makes stark admission after Dubai exit

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 19: Aryna Sabalenka reacts while playing against Clara Tauson of Denmark in their third round match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike / Getty Images)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 19: Aryna Sabalenka reacts while playing against Clara Tauson of Denmark in their third round match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Show more