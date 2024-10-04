Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev among top players set for World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi

Some of the top tennis players in the world will return to the UAE as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/10/26/aryna-sabalenka-and-daniil-medvedev-headline-world-tennis-league-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">World Tennis League </a>unveiled a star-studded line-up of players for the third season. The tournament will see the best men's and women's players compete at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 19 to 22 later this year. Among those in action will be two Olympic gold medalists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players. World No2 Aryna Sabalenka, fresh off her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/09/08/aryna-sabalenka-dedicates-us-open-trophy-to-family-they-never-gave-up-on-my-dream/" target="_blank">recent US Open triumph</a>, returns to the World Tennis League alongside top ranked Iga Swiatek, who secured bronze at the Paris Olympics as well as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/06/08/iga-swiatek-seals-third-french-open-crown-in-row-after-thrashing-jasmine-paolini/" target="_blank">third consecutive French Open title </a>earlier this year. Interestingly, on Friday Swiatek announced she has split with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and as a result will not compete in next week's WTA tournament in Wuhan. This year's Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and women’s doubles Paris Olympics gold medalist Jasmine Paolini will be making their debut. Other stars in the tournament are world No4 Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia. In the men's section, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/07/09/wimbledon-2024-daniil-medvedev-sinks-jannik-sinner-after-roller-coaster-clash/" target="_blank">world No5 Daniil Medvedev </a>and Andrey Rublev, who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team Eagles, will compete again at the competition. Also in action will be 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud. Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sumit Nagal and Aussie star Nick Kyrgios will also return for the show in Abu Dhabi. The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. The event featured world-class artists who performed at Yas Island. Last year, the format saw players split into four teams with two matches every day from Day 1 to 3 with categories including men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. Concert ticket holders can secure discounted add-on ticket for the day's matches. Tickets are available at <a href="http://etihadarena.ae" target="_blank">etihadarena.ae</a>. <b>Women:</b> Iga Swiątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva, Caroline Garcia <b>Men:</b> Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sumit Nagal, Nick Kyrgios