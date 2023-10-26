Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev headline World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev are among the star names set to feature at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi in December.

The tournament will see 16 of the world’s best men's and women's players competing at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from December 21-24.

Confirmed for this year's competition are women’s World No 1 Sabalenka, alongside world No 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek plus the 2022 Wimbledon winner and world No 5 Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka will be looking to end a superb 2023 that saw her overtake Swiatek at the top of the rankings after winning the Australian Open, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, then losing in the US Open final.

“I’m excited to be returning for this season and really looking forward to seeing who I’ll be joining on court at this year’s World Tennis League,” said the Belarusian. “Last year, we had a great time on and off the court, and I’m hoping this will help me to prepare for next season.”

Organisers also confirmed that men's world No 3 and 2021 US Open champion Medvedev, world No 5 and Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, plus world No 6 Andrey Rublev will be appearing.

“After seeing what the players experienced last year, I’m delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi,” said Medvedev, who reached the final of this year's US Open before losing to Novak Djokovic.

“I’ve played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I’m aiming to finish this year on a positive note there.”

The top six players are the first to be announced, with the full roster and team line-ups to be confirmed by organisers in the coming weeks.

The format will see the players split into four teams with two matches every day from Day 1 to 3 with categories including men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top two teams will play for the chance to be crowned champion on the final day on December 24.

Last year's innaugual tournament in Dubai was one by Team Hawks who included Rybakina and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev in their ranks.

Coined as the ‘Greatest Show on Court’, the unique sports and entertainment spectacle will also feature three nights of concerts from some of the top global music stars including 50 Cent, Akon and Ne-Yo.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “This year’s player draw featured an exceptional roster of Grand Slam champions, and ATP and WTA title winners, and we are thrilled that Aryna, Iga, Elena, Daniil, Stefanos and Andrey will be joining us for this enticing showdown in December.”

“This season is set to bring some thrilling moments on court, and with world-class tennis action alongside the event’s evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, we encourage people to purchase their tickets now for an unmissable spectacle.”

Tickets are on sale via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores. You can find more details on etihadarena.ae.

For more information on the World Tennis League, visit: https://www.worldtennisleague.com/