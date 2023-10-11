Ons Jabeur to headline 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as tickets go on sale

Ons Jabeur will make her debut at the second edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February as organisers announced tickets for the WTA Tour tournament have gone on sale.

Jabeur, the world No 7, was set to headline this year's debut event at Zayed Sports City but was forced to miss the tour's Middle East swing due to injury. The Tunisian star will now make her first appearance in less than four months.

“I’m excited to be heading to Zayed Sports City for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February 2024," Jabeur, 29, said. "The fans in this region have always been so generous with their love and support and I can’t wait to get on court for this incredible tournament."

Despite missing the inaugural Abu Dhabi Open, Jabeur does have previous experience playing at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre, having twice competed at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship – a pre-season exhibition tournament.

One of the most popular players on tour, Jabeur has experienced an eventful season, combining highs – like winning titles in Charleston and Ningbo and reaching the Wimbledon final – with lows, including losing that Wimbledon final and enduring several injury setbacks.

The Tunisian is sure to be joined at the Abu Dhabi Open by several of the WTA Tour's leading players. The 2023 edition featured the likes of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No 12 Daria Kasatkina, and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who defeated Luidmila Samsonova in the final to lift the trophy.

A one-off WTA Tour tournament was also previously held in Abu Dhabi, in 2021, as part of a unique calendar to host events during the pandemic. That tournament was won by reigning world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

“We are delighted the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will soon return and will welcome exceptional talent such as Ons Jabeur," said Mansour Alketbi, executive director of Digital and Corporate Services at Mubadala Investment Company and Mubadala Foundation.

"Her participation will ensure we showcase world-class tennis in the UAE and reinforces our efforts to empower talent both on regional and international stages.

Belinda Bencic won the 2023 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. EPA

"The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues our legacy and commitment to tennis in the Emirates and highlights our dedication to promoting sporting excellence and inclusivity, and making high-level tennis accessible to the local community.”

Tickets for the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which takes place February 5-11, went on sale on Wednesday, with adult prices starting from Dh25. Child tickets are free for the first four days of the tournament when accompanied by a paying adult.

Organisers have said the Fan Village will provide an enhanced experience for next year's tournament and will include player clinics and meet-and-greet events for fans to interact with their favourite players.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/tickets.