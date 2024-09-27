Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the US Open earlier this month. EPA
Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the US Open earlier this month. EPA

Sport

Tennis

Jasmine Paolini: Italian history-maker aims to continue inspirational journey after record season

World No 5 tells The National about her incredible run at majors, Paris Olympics gold and spearheading the rise of Italian tennis

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

September 27, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal