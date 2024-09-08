Aryna Sabalenka won her third Grand Slam title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the US Open final. AFP
Aryna Sabalenka won her third Grand Slam title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the US Open final. AFP

Sport

Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka overcomes personal tragedy to cement status as queen of hard courts

World No 2 defeats Jessica Pegula in US Open final to win her third Grand Slam title

Jon Turner

September 08, 2024

