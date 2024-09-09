Jannik Sinner poses with the US Open trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz in the final. AFP
Jannik Sinner outclasses Taylor Fritz to become first Italian man to win US Open

World No 1 sets aside doping controversy to claim his second Grand Slam title of the year

The National

September 09, 2024

