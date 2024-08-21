Shortly after winning the Cincinnati Open title, Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing having failed two drug tests in March. AFP
Shortly after winning the Cincinnati Open title, Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing having failed two drug tests in March. AFP

Sport

Tennis

Jannik Sinner's failed test saga splits opinion and dominates build-up to US Open

Italian has been cleared after two failed drug tests in March, but the decision to allow him to play instead of serving a provisional suspension has not gone down well with some players

Jon Turner

21 August, 2024

