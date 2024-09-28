Wimbledon expansion plans approved with 'very significant benefits' expected

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, hosts of the Wimbledon championships, has received the green light for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/01/28/wimbledon-dreams-big-with-expansion-but-locals-see-the-project-as-a-double-fault/" target="_blank">massive expansion project </a>by the Greater London Authority despite strong opposition. The plan for 39 new grasscourts, including a 8,000-seater show court, is expected to transform adjacent open land including a golf course and Wimbledon park. At a public hearing at City Hall on Friday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/01/22/londons-deputy-mayor-takes-over-decision-on-wimbledon-tennis-complex-expansion/" target="_blank">Jules Pipe</a>, Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and the Fire Service, said the scheme would keep the Wimbledon championships as the world's pre-eminent tournament and would provide "significant benefits" to the local area. Plans were first submitted in 2021, but there had been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/11/14/wimbledon-expansion-plans-do-not-outweigh-harm-and-loss-of-protected-land/" target="_blank">strong local opposition </a>from groups such as 'Save Wimbledon Park' and environmental activists who claimed the harm caused to open land was not justified. The issue had become increasingly acrimonious, but Friday's decision was expected after Greater London Authority planning officers recommended permission be granted due to the financial and community benefits. "In summary, the proposed development would facilitate very significant benefits," Pipe said. "I agree with my officers that these benefits clearly outweigh the harm." Central to Wimbledon's case has been the desire to hold its qualifying competition, which is currently staged over three miles away in Roehampton, on its own land. All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said: "We are delighted that the Greater London Authority has resolved to approve our applications to transform the former Wimbledon Park golf course. "Our proposals will deliver 27 acres of newly accessible parkland for the community and enable us to bring the qualifying competition for The Championships onsite, with all of the substantial economic and employment opportunities this presents." Protesters assembled outside City Hall ahead of the hearing on Friday and a number spoke in the chamber during a morning session lasting more than three hours. The Mayor of London's office took charge of the application in January after Merton Council approved the plans and Wandsworth Council rejected them late last year. Mayor Sadiq Khan recused himself from the process having previously expressed public support for the development, leaving the matter in Pipe's hands. Fleur Anderson, the MP for Putney, claimed allowing the scheme would set "a dangerous London-wide and national precedent". But Jevans said: "We look forward to working with all parties to bring this vision to life, delivering one of London's greatest sporting transformations since the 2012 Games and securing Wimbledon's future at the pinnacle of world sport."