Ons Jabeur 'going for it' as she bids to make history 'for Africa' and win Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur says her only goal is to become the first African and Arab Grand Slam singles champion as she prepares for another crack at history on Saturday.

Jabeur, 28, reached her second successive Wimbledon final on Thursday, coming from a set and a break down to power past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Jabeur, who has now fought back three times from dropping the first set at this year's tournament, will face unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, ranked 42nd, in Saturday's final.

The Tunisian trailblazer last year became the first African and Arab woman in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

She has admitted she cannot bear to watch the video of last year's final, which she lost to Elena Rybakina after winning the first set.

Jabeur, who also lost in the US Open final in 2022, said: "For me there is one goal – I'm going for it. I will prepare 100 per cent. Hopefully I can make history not just for Tunisia, but for Africa."

Jabeur has been hampered by injuries this season but said the Tunisian fans were always behind her, whatever her results.

"The good thing about those people, they always tell me, 'Win or lose, we love you'," she said.

"That's great words to hear. I always try to remember that, even though I know everybody wants me to win. They're funny, because a few fans are texting my mental coach, giving her advice on how to coach me."

Expand Autoplay Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during her win against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Wimbledon semi-final at the All England Club on Thursday, July 13, 2023. AP

Jabeur has had a tough run to the final, beating two-time former champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16 and third seed Rybakina in the quarter-final.

By doing so she became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

But she said she could not afford to take her eye off the ball on Saturday, even though she is taking on a player far lower down the rankings.

"I think a final is a final," she said. "You're playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it's going to be very difficult.

"It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.

"For me, that's why I said I want to focus more on myself. I want to make my path worth it, winning against all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. Yeah, I'm going full in, and hopefully this time it will work."