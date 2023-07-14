Jabeur v Vondrousova: When is the women's Wimbledon final and how to watch in UAE

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur will contest a second successive Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Jabeur had to "dig deep" to overcome second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in her semi-final on Thursday, less than 24 hours after eliminating the defending champion Elena Rybakina in the last eight.

It is Jabeur's third Grand Slam singles final as she bids to become the first Arab and African player to win a major.

Standing in her way is the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, who sealed her place in the final with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.

When is the Wimbledon women's final?

The championship match will take place on Centre Court on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The men's final takes place a day later.

What time is the Wimbledon women's final?

The Wimbledon women's final is slated for 2pm BST (5pm UAE).

The roof over Centre Court means there should be no delay to the women's final even if the weather is bad.

How to watch the Wimbledon women's final on TV

The Wimbledon women's final will be shown live on BeIN Sports in the UAE.