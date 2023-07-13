Ons Jabeur reaches second Wimbledon final after thrilling win over Aryna Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur is through to her second successive Wimbledon final after a superb fightback victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

Inside a packed and raucous Centre Court, Jabeur recovered from a set and a break down to defeat the second seed 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2019 to reach back-to-back Wimbledon finals.

The Tunisian sixth seed, chasing her first Grand Slam title having also lost the US Open final last year, will face the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for the trophy on Saturday.

More to follow