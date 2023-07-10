Jabeur demolishes Kvitova to line up repeat of last year's final against Rybakina

Tunisian No 6 seed Ons Jabeur vowed to take revenge for last year's Wimbledon final defeat by Elena Rybakina after she blew away former champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court on Monday.

Jabeur will face Czech No 3 seed Rybakina, who got a walkover against Beatriz Haddad Maia, in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

READ MORE Djokovic battles back against Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Against Bianca Andreescu on Saturday, Jabeur had to battle back from a set down but she made short work of Kvitova as she raced through the first set in just 22 minutes

Her variety of shots and changes of pace and angle proved too much for the out-of-sorts 2011 and 2014 champion.

After her victory, Jabeur said: "I don't know who played today! It's amazing. I love how Petra plays. I respect a lot what she has done for women's tennis and today to be able to win against her is huge for me really.

"I'm loving every moment that I'm here. You guys have no idea the energy you bring to me. I just want to win every match so I can see you the next day so remember this because I'm playing Rybakina!"

On facing Rybakina in the next round, she said: "It will be a difficult match. I'm probably going for my revenge. It was a difficult final last year.

"It's going to bring a lot of memories. I'm hoping to play like today and just get the win. She's an amazing player. You can see she's like 'boom boom' all the time! There's no mercy with her so let's see what's going to happen."

Rybakina, who beat Jabeur in three sets in last year’s final, went through after Brazilian Haddad Maia retired at 4-1 down in the first set with a back injury.

"It's never easy to finish a match like this," said Rybakina. "I hope it's nothing serious. It's really unlucky for Beatriz. But I'm happy to be playing in another round."

Haddad Maia, 27, was on her best run at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round for the first time after becoming the first Brazilian woman to make it to the top 10 of the WTA rankings with an impressive run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Later, second seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the last eight.