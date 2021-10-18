US Open champion Emma Raducanu 'can't wait' to start season in Abu Dhabi

US Open champion, 18, will take on Belinda Bencic at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City on December 16

Steve Luckings
Oct 18, 2021

US Open champion Emma Raducanu says she "can't wait" to start her preparations for next year at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Read more
Exclusive: Gael Monfils ready to put on a show when Tie Break Tens makes Dubai debut

The Briton, 18, shocked the world at last month's US Open, beating Leylah Fernandez to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the open era.

"What a year it's been," the British No 1 said in a video message, saying she was looking forward to kickstarting 2022 in the capital.

Organisers confirmed last week that Raducanu will play the exhibition tournament at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City from December 16-18. Her opponent is Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Alongside the women's match will be the six-player men's tournament. Spanish 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is the defending champion having defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2019 final.

Tickets, starting from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Image 1 of 22

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada to win the 2021 women's US Open. AFP

Updated: October 18th 2021, 10:57 AM
TennisMubadala World Championship
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US Open champ Raducanu 'can't wait' to start season in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Badosa wins Indian Wells title: 'my dream is to win a tournament like this'
An image that illustrates this article Norrie 'so happy' after becoming first Brit to win Indian Wells title
An image that illustrates this article Exclusive: Monfils ready to put on a show when Tie Break Tens makes Dubai debut