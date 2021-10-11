US Open champion Emma Raducanu to star in Abu Dhabi's Mubadala World Tennis Championship

US Open sensation Emma Raducanu will star in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi this December, organisers have announced.

The 18-year-old is the first big name to be confirmed for the event, taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City from December 16-18, and will see the return of spectators for the three days of competition.

Raducanu set a host of records at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the open era; the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, and the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Quote I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally Emma Raducanu

“We have consistently set the bar high year-on-year with our line-up, to the point where fans expect the best. The return of the Championship with fans was a milestone moment and we wanted to reward their loyalty with another unrivalled experience,” said John Lickrish, CEO of organisers Flash Entertainment.

“While working with Abu Dhabi government entities and key partners to ensure the Championship’s safe return we had our eyes on the in-form players in both the men’s and women’s games. Seeing Emma’s star rising with superb performances in the summer, and the fans’ reaction, we knew we had to bring her to Abu Dhabi, with Emma’s remarkable victory at the US Open reinforcing that decision.

“Emma – and her opponent – who will be announced in coming days, will continue the legacy of the MWTC women’s match, which has a history of attracting the biggest names in some epic encounters. This year’s full line-up, to be announced in the weeks ahead, underlines Abu Dhabi’s capability to host world-class international events featuring global talent, in a safe and secure environment.”

New British No 1 and world No 22 Raducanu meanwhile, is looking forward to making her MWTC debut, and following in the footsteps of greats including Sharapova and Serena and Venus Williams.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship. I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally,” she said.

Tickets, starting from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current health and safety protocols, social distancing measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village.