US Open: Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and a tournament of history made and denied

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada to win the 2021 women's US Open. AFP

The story of the 2021 US Open was one of history made and history denied.

In the build-up to the season's fourth and final Grand Slam, and indeed throughout much of the tournament, much of the focus centred on Novak Djokovic as the world No 1 bid to become only the second male player in the Open era, after Rod Laver in 1969, to win all four majors in the same year.

The 34-year-old Serb was below his incomparable best throughout the Flushing Meadows fortnight, habitually and uncharacteristically losing the first set in most rounds.

But still, once he had ground his way to the final, Djokovic was widely expected to complete the calendar Grand Slam and edge ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the most decorated men's major champion in history – even if he was up against the second best player in the world.

Instead, Sunday's final saw Djokovic on the receiving end of an emphatic beating, similar to the many he has dished out himself in finals over the years, including to Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in February.

Inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Medvedev earned his revenge, thoroughly outplaying Djokovic from start to finish to win his breakthrough major title. It was the Russian's third Grand Slam final and at 25 years old, he looks well set to add more majors to his trophy cabinet, particularly on hard courts.

"Sorry for you fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for," Medvedev said. "What you have accomplished in your career ... for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history."

For Djokovic, a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam will have to wait, and he admitted the mounting expectations and pressure had taken their toll.

"I was glad it was over because the buildup for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot," he said.

"It was a lot to handle. I was just glad that finally the run is over."

Yet, even if Djokovic had written his name in the record books on Sunday, there was every chance his achievements would have been relegated to secondary importance in the wider story of the 2021 US Open, such was the mind-boggling accomplishments of the women's champion.

Emma Raducanu arrived at the US Open for qualifying ranked No 150 in the world and without a single WTA Tour victory to her name. The 18-year-old Briton caught the attention at Wimbledon earlier in the summer when, as a wildcard entry, she defied expectations to reach the fourth round, but few outside her inner circle would have predicted what would unfold in New York in only her second major tournament.

After blitzing through three rounds of qualifying, Raducanu kept her foot on the gas to carve through the main draw, dominating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and 17th seed Maria Sakkari en route to the final.

Her opponent may have also been contesting her first major final, but Leylah Fernandez had accounted for three of the world's top five players in defending champion Naomi Osaka, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Any concerns that a final between two inexperienced teenagers might disappoint were soon brushed aside, and following almost two hours of high-quality, intense and absorbing tennis, Raducanu sealed a place in the record books with a booming ace.

Raducanu is the first player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier and the first British female major champion since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. She is also the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

"I've always dreamed of winning a Grand Slam. You just say these things. But to have the belief I did, and actually winning, I can't believe it," Raducanu said.

"I first started when I was a little girl, but I think the biggest thing that you have visions of is the winning moment, and going to celebrate with your team. That's been playing in my head for a couple of nights. I've fallen asleep to that."

After becoming the youngest female Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, Raducanu said: "It shows the future of women's tennis and depth of the game is so great."

It certainly is and Raducanu has now positioned herself at the front of that future.

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

WHEN TO GO: September to November or March to May; this is when visitors are most likely to see what they’ve come for. WHERE TO STAY: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari - Chitwan National Park resort (tajhotels.com) is a one-hour drive from Bharatpur Airport with stays costing from Dh1,396 per night, including taxes and breakfast. Return airport transfers cost from Dh661. HOW TO GET THERE: Etihad Airways regularly flies from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu from around Dh1,500 per person return, including taxes. Buddha Air (buddhaair.com) and Yeti Airlines (yetiairlines.com) fly from Kathmandu to Bharatpur several times a day from about Dh660 return and the flight takes just 20 minutes. Driving is possible but the roads are hilly which means it will take you five or six hours to travel 148 kilometres.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

