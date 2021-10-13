Belinda Bencic to face Emma Raducanu at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic has been announced as US Open winner Emma Raducanu's opponent at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December.

Former world No 4 Bencic produced some stunning form to win gold in the singles and silver in the doubles in Tokyo this summer.

Her showdown with Raducanu at the Zayed Sports City on Thursday, December 16, will also be a rematch of their US Open quarter-final at Flushing Meadows, which Raducanu won before going on to win the first major of her career.

READ MORE US Open champion Emma Raducanu to star in Abu Dhabi's Mubadala World Tennis Championship

“Since we introduced the women’s match in 2017, we have welcomed some of the biggest names in the game to compete in Abu Dhabi," said John Lickrish, CEO of organisers Flash Entertainment.

"With that legacy in place, the goal for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is to keep evolving to ensure we bring our knowledgeable fans the best, unrivalled experiences. With Emma and Belinda confirmed, this year’s match is set to be the most intriguing women’s match in the championship’s history. This is not one to miss."

Belinda Bencic will take on US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Day 1 of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Bencic, 24, is looking forward to continuing her career journey, experiencing the game in a new country, and is eager to show her defeat against Raducanu at the US Open was a one-off.

“When I was offered the opportunity to come and explore Abu Dhabi and all the championship has to offer, I was very excited and happy to do it," said the Swiss star.

"It’s great to travel to new places. I’m looking forward to coming, to immerse myself in the many cultures there and interact with all the fans. Emma and I played a great match in New York and I am looking forward to another great battle, this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current health and safety protocols, social distancing measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village.