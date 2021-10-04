Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez: 25 of the best sports images of week

Age has been proving no barrier for three of football's modern greats this week.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Lionel Messi opened his account for Paris Saint-Germain in spectacular fashion in their 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Argentine picked up the ball near the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and firing an unstoppable finish past City goalkeeper Ederson. City manager Pep Guardiola - Messi's old coach at Barcelona - described his old player as "unstoppable".

Fast forward 24 hours and it was Messi's old rival Cristiano Ronaldo's turn to step up to the plate. The 36-year-old scored an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in the Champions League.

It was Ronaldo's 135th strike on his 178th appearance in the competition, leaving the Portuguese 15 goals clear of second-placed Messi at the top of the all-time Champions League scoring chart.

Then, on Saturday night, Luis Suarez was making his mark once again in La Liga. The 34-year-old Uruguayan scored for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over Suarez's old club Barcelona, a result that piled more pressure on the Catalan club's manager Ronald Koeman.

In the gallery above, we have picked out 25 of the most memorable images from a busy week of football action - and the rest of the sporting world.