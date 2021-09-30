Manchester United v Villarreal ratings: De Gea 9, Ronaldo 7; Rulli 5, Capoue 6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United "got lucky" after Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record-breaking 178th Champions League appearance with a 95th-minute winner to beat Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had barely threatened until he fired past Geronimo Rulli for his fifth goal in as many games since returning to United.

Solskjaer's men were staring down the barrel of another embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League after deservedly falling behind early in the second half to Paco Alcacer's smart finish.

Alex Telles' stunning strike quickly levelled, but they looked set to drop more points in Group F until Ronaldo's late intervention.

"That's what happens at Old Trafford, we had to throw caution to the wind and got lucky in the end," said Solskjaer.

"When you've got Cristiano on the pitch there is always a chance."

