Premier League predictions: Chelsea and Spurs victorious, Liverpool and City draw

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Sep 30, 2021

And then there was one. Matchday 7 in the Premier League and we are down to just a single team with an unbeaten record.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are top of the table and yet to lose a game, although they did manage to twice throw away the lead in last week's 3-3 draw at Brentford.

Two Arsenal players selected after derby heroics: Premier League team of the week

Down at the bottom, there are still five teams who have yet to win a game with Norwich City, Burnley, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton all still waiting to claim three points.

Starting a busy Saturday programme of fixtures, Manchester United play host to Everton at Old Trafford, followed by Burnley at home to Norwich and Chelsea facing Southampton in the capital. Leeds take on Watford in Yorkshire, Wolves are against Newcastle at Molineux, while Brighton versus Arsenal at the Amex finishes off the day's games.

Sunday sees Crystal Palace versus Leicester, Tottenham against Villa and West Ham entertain Brentford - all in London. The weekend's crunch clash sees Liverpool clash with Manchester City at Anfield that brings an end to the latest round of games.

To see our predictions for this weekend's games, work your way through the gallery above.

LiverpoolManchester CityChelseaManchester United
