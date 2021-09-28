Two Arsenal players selected after derby heroics: Premier League team of the week

The sixth round of the Premier League season contained plenty of drama as two more title contenders lost their unbeaten records and early pressure mounts on a few struggling sides and their managers.

Two early matches on Saturday afternoon got the action under way as champions Manchester City displayed their credentials with a deserved 1-0 win at Chelsea, while at Old Trafford, Aston Villa claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty.

Everton and West Ham continued their fine starts to the campaign as the Toffees subjected promoted Norwich to a sixth successive league defeat, 2-0, and the Hammers struck late to defeat winless Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road.

Leicester City fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at home against Burnley while Newcastle are still searching for their first win after a 1-1 draw at Watford as the pressure continues to increase on under-fire Steve Bruce.

In Saturday's late game, Brentford held leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

On Sunday, Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since returning from a fractured skull injury as Wolves beat Southampton at St Mary's, before Arsenal continued their resurgence by crushing rivals Tottenham 3-1 in the North London derby. It was Spurs' third successive defeat and questions are starting to be asked about their new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The round concluded on Monday night at Selhurst Park where Brighton grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser to hold Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw.

Reflecting on the latest round of Premier League matches, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above.