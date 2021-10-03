Atletico Madrid v Barcelona ratings: Lemar 9, Suarez 8; Araujo 3, Depay 6

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez heaped more misery on his old club as Atletico Madrid claimed a 2-0 La Liga victory over the Catalans at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

First-half strikes from Thomas Lemar and Suarez were enough for the champions to secure all three points and heap pressure on the visitors' beleaguered boss Ronald Koeman.

Barca have won just one game in their last six in all competitions as their early season struggles show no signs of easing.

Victory moved Atletico level with table toppers Real Madrid, who travel to Barca's city rivals Espanyol on Sunday, on 17 points from eight games.

Barcelona, meanwhile, sit ninth with 12 points having played a game fewer.