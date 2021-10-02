Manchester United v Everton player ratings: Greenwood 7, Martial 7, Doucoure 8, Townsend 7

Honours even at Old Trafford as even introduction of Ronaldo, Sancho and Pogba in second half fails to inspire Red Devils to victory

Andy Mitten | 
Gareth Cox
Oct 2, 2021

Andros Townsend's second-half finish secured Everton a deserved point at Manchester United who again failed to convince at Old Trafford.

United had taken the lead thanks to an Anthony Martial strike just before the break that took a very slight deflection before flying past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But the goal and lead was harsh on Everton who levelled the scores with a brilliant counter-attack after 65 minutes. Demarai Gray escaped the attentions of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka before passing to the immense Abdoulaye Doucoure, who in turn laid-off to Townsend and the former Crystal Palace winger drove the ball into the bottom corner.

Townsend celebrated in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a second-half substitute along with Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba.

“It’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,” said Townsend. “I spent many hours on the training pitch and in the video room trying to analyse his free kicks and his step-overs and the way he dedicated himself to football.

“So it wasn’t an imitation. It was a mark of respect to one of my idols.”

Updated: October 2nd 2021, 3:25 PM
Manchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueCristiano Ronaldo
