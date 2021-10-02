Manchester United held by Everton after entertaining draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for United with a fine curling finish just before the halftime break but Everton earned parity in the 65th-minute when Andros Townsend finished off a superb counter-attacking move.

Towsend's goal ensured a ninth straight home match in which United have failed to keep a clean sheet - their longest run of games since 1971.

After opting to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer introduced the Portuguese forward, along with fellow summer signing Jadon Sancho, shortly before Towsend's equaliser but neither player could find the winner.

Ronaldo did have one decent effort but his shot from a narrow angle flashed across the goal.

Everton looked to have completed a fine victory when Yerry Mina slotted home Tom Davies' sliding pass, but the Colombian defender had strayed marginally offside.

The result keeps United and Everton second and third respectively, both on 14 points, although Chelsea will have the chance to leapfrog both with at least a draw against Southampton later on Saturday.

