'Manchester City are the best team in Europe': Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing his players for one of their toughest fights against Manchester City, who he described as the best team in Europe.

Liverpool are the only remaining unbeaten team in the Premier League and are top of the standings with 14 points, just ahead of Pep Guardiola's City who they face on Sunday.

City would be looking to bounce back after their midweek Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

"We have to play a proper football game to have a chance, but it's Anfield. We're really looking forward to the game," Klopp was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We are in a good moment, that's what you have to be to have a chance against them. For me, they're the best team in Europe. Last weekend they played [and beat] Chelsea, who are good, but City were clearly better on that day.

"We have to defend at the absolute highest level to stay in the game and make sure the goals we score make the difference... You have to be brave, play front footed, be cheeky in moments, really be your best version. Only then you have a chance."

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola believes his rivalry with Klopp has only helped him improve as a manager.

With Guardiola and Klopp in charge, the two clubs have become major forces in English football.

Guardiola said: "He helped me, his teams helped me, to be a better manager. He put me at another level, to think about it and to prove myself what I had to do to be a better manager.

"That's the reason I'm still in this business. Some managers, and Jurgen is one of them, challenge you to make a step forward."

City ended their long wait for a win away to Liverpool with a 4-1 victory in February but they have not won in front of a crowd at Anfield since 2003.

Fatigue could take its toll on Guardiola's team after a challenging week. Three days after their emphatic win at Stamford Bridge, the English champions were beaten 2-0 by PSG.

Liverpool, by contrast, were able to unwind long before the end of a 5-1 Champions League win over Porto.

