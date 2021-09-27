Manchester City unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as new training kit partner

Premier League champions Manchester City have unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai as the club’s new training kit partner ahead of the opening of the event this Friday. Expo 2020 branding will appear on City’s men’s and women’s training kits for the 2021/22 season.

Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, inviting visitors from around the world to experience a journey of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Over 190 countries will come together to showcase technology, culture and sport, and celebrate the values of innovation, sustainability and diversity to a global audience.

Manchester City will host daily football sessions at the Expo site, led by dedicated City coaching staff who will apply the same training methodology used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

In addition to the training kit, Expo 2020 branding will also appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy training facilities, as well as featuring on City’s content and digital platforms. Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive officer for City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as Manchester City’s new training kit partner. This partnership will integrate Expo 2020 as a core part of every training session and matchday as our teams challenge for success this season.

“Expo 2020 showcases values of innovation and sustainability that we wholeheartedly embrace at Manchester City. We are very excited to collaborate and partner with an event that will be truly spectacular, global and transformational.”

Expo 2020 Dubai 'passport stamp'