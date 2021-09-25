Chelsea v Manchester City ratings: Mendy 8, Lukaku 4; Jesus 8, Silva 8

CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy – 8. Returned in goal and was able to leave much of the defending duties to his backline for the first half. Couldn’t do much about the Jesus’ deflected goal. Produced a great save in the second half to keep Grealish out. Denied Grealish again with 10 minutes to go. EPA

Manchester City avenged their Champions League defeat in style as a second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus sealed a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday and handed Thomas Tuchel his first defeat of the season.

Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho in the 53rd minute at Stamford Bridge, which was just reward after a first half of intense pressure from City.

It was Jesus's 52nd goal for City and they have never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored.

The match was also special for Pep Guardiola as he broke the club record for most wins as a manager. The Spaniard moved past Les McDowall, who had 220 wins during his 13-year period as City boss.

After the win, Guardiola, a keen golf fan, said his side's teamwork reminded him of the Ryder Cup.

“Today we played for each other, ran for each other and passed the ball for each other. Now I'm watching the Ryder Cup and I'm seeing how they play for each other. That is nice when you play football too,” the manager said. “It's just three points, but the way we played was so good.”

