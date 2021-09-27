Mbappe, Usyk, Joshua and Hamilton: 25 of the best sports images of the week

We pick out some memorable pictures from the last seven days

Gareth Cox
Sep 27, 2021

A new world heavyweight boxing champion has been crowned this week after Oleksandr Usyk's superb dismantling of Anthony Joshua in London.

The former cruiserweight had been expected to struggle in the step up in weight and size in the fight against WBA, WBO and IBF title holder from Britain, but Usyk dominated from the first bell.

Despite a mid-fight rally from Joshua, Usyk ran out a comfortable winner on points - 17-112, 116-112 and 115-113 - and was close to knocking his opponent just before the final bell.

READ MORE
Mane, Djokovic and Haaland: 25 of the best sports images of the week

“It is the biggest fight of my career but it wasn’t my hardest,” Usyk said afterwards." It will be a long, hard road back for Joshua. “I’m just learning and studying this game, it was a great lesson," he insisted.

In Formula One, reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton secured his 100th race victory in dramatic fashion at the Russian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris appeared to be heading for a maiden victory only for rain to arrive and turn the race on its head.

While Hamilton quickly changed to wet tyres, Norris decided against it and promptly slid off the track, eventually finishing eighth.

The British driver went on to take the chequered flag. "It's taken a long time to get to 100 wins," Hamilton said, after his first win since the British GP in July. "I wasn't even sure it would come."

We pick out 25 of the most memorable images form the last seven days in the gallery above.

Updated: September 27th 2021, 3:21 AM
Formula OneLewis HamiltonBoxingFootball
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mbappe, Usyk, Joshua and Hamilton: 25 of the best sports images of the week
Mbappe, Usyk, Joshua and Hamilton: 25 of the best sports images of the week
An image that illustrates this article Hamilton becomes first F1 driver to 100 wins after Russian GP victory
Hamilton becomes first F1 driver to 100 wins after Russian GP victory
An image that illustrates this article Norris seizes shock pole in Russian GP as Hamilton hits the wall
Norris seizes shock pole in Russian GP as Hamilton hits the wall
An image that illustrates this article Saudi GP unveils world's biggest F1 'car' made from Lego bricks - in pictures
Saudi GP unveils world's biggest F1 'car' made from Lego bricks - in pictures