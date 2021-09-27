Mbappe, Usyk, Joshua and Hamilton: 25 of the best sports images of the week

USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits his approach on the 16th hole during the Ryder Cup fourballs at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, on Friday, September 24. Reuters

A new world heavyweight boxing champion has been crowned this week after Oleksandr Usyk's superb dismantling of Anthony Joshua in London.

The former cruiserweight had been expected to struggle in the step up in weight and size in the fight against WBA, WBO and IBF title holder from Britain, but Usyk dominated from the first bell.

Despite a mid-fight rally from Joshua, Usyk ran out a comfortable winner on points - 17-112, 116-112 and 115-113 - and was close to knocking his opponent just before the final bell.

“It is the biggest fight of my career but it wasn’t my hardest,” Usyk said afterwards." It will be a long, hard road back for Joshua. “I’m just learning and studying this game, it was a great lesson," he insisted.

In Formula One, reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton secured his 100th race victory in dramatic fashion at the Russian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris appeared to be heading for a maiden victory only for rain to arrive and turn the race on its head.

While Hamilton quickly changed to wet tyres, Norris decided against it and promptly slid off the track, eventually finishing eighth.

The British driver went on to take the chequered flag. "It's taken a long time to get to 100 wins," Hamilton said, after his first win since the British GP in July. "I wasn't even sure it would come."

