Mane, Djokovic and Haaland: 25 of the best sports images of the week

There was to be no historic season finale for Novak Djokovic last weekend when the Serbian great was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Medvedev's 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory at Flushing Meadows meant Djokovic missed out on the chance to become the first man to complete a calendar Grand Slam in more than 50 years.

The Russian sealed his first major title and avenged his straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

“I was glad it was over because the build up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot,” said Djokovic after the match.

In Premier League football, Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday that also saw him become the first player to net in nine consecutive league matches against a single opponent.

Then, in a thrilling game 24 hours later, Manchester United sealed a 2-1 win at West Ham thanks to a late goal from Jesse Lingard, who had spent a hugely successful spell on loan at the Hammers last season.

The mighty South African rugby team will have to dust themselves down after falling to another defeat to Australia - the Wallabies securing back-to-back victories against the world champions.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber admitted: “We got hands-down beaten: defence, kicking game, attack. We just made too many errors.”

