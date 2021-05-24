Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 season ratings: Harry Kane 8, Jose Mourinho 3, Gareth Bale 8

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is sacked MANAGERS: Jose Mourinho 3 - A 6-2 win over Manchester United and a place at the Premier League summit masked a litany of problems between manager and squad. The team seemed unable to formulate plans to attack or defend, and the 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League was one of the worst performances by an English club in Europe in decades. Unceremoniously sacked less than a week before the League Cup final. Reuters (Reuters)

Tottenham topped the table in December but the rest of the season was a horror show. Manager Jose Mourinho was sacked in April, chairman Daniel Levy was castigated for his Super League flirtation and striker Harry Kane's days at the club look numbered.

Spurs suffered arguably the greatest collapse by an English club in Europe when they lost 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb.

Mourinho paid for the downfall, sacked just six days before Spurs contested the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Ryan Mason was handed the reins until the end of the season, but facing a rampant City in your first game and charged with picking up the pieces of a broken squad was always going to be a tall order for the former Tottenham midfielder.

Spurs eventually finished seventh thanks to a win over Leicester City on the final day, thus qualifying for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Whoever Tottenham's new manager is, he faces a tough rebuilding job starting with an error-prone defence and a midfield that lacks authority but with no Champions League income and an expensive stadium debt to pay for, cashing in on Kane might be the only way to finance it - a gloomy scenario for the club's long-suffering fans.

