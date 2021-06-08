Sheffield United squad: Brewster retained; Jagielka, Lundstram and Rodwell head for exit

Blades find themselves back in second tier after miserable campaign

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

As miserable seasons go, relegated Sheffield United's takes some beating – especially when you consider their ninth-place finish the previous campaign.

The Blades finished rock-bottom of the table, 16 points shy of 17th place Burnley, after losing 29 of their 38 games and dispensing with the services of popular manager Chris Wilder in March.

Sheffield United

2020/21 Premier League finish: 20th

Retained

Jordan Amissah

Oliver Arblaster

George Baldock

Chris Basham

Jean Leroy-Belehouan

Sander Berge

Jayden Bogle

Harry Boyes

Rhian Brewster

George Broadbent

Andre Brooks

Zak Brunt

Kean Bryan (Offer)

Oliver Burke

Angelo Cappello

Ismaila Coulibaly

Marcus Dewhurst

Jake Eastwood

John Egan

John Fleck

Wesley Foderingham

Luke Freeman

Leonardo Gaxha

Nicksoen Gomis

Kyron Gordon

Samuel Graham

Kamarl Grant

Daniel Jebbison

Kacper Lopata

Max Lowe

Frankie Maguire

Ollie McBurnie

David McGoldrick

Lys Mousset

Iliman Ndiaye

Harrison Neal

Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn

Norwood, Oliver James

O'Connell, Jack William

Ben Osborn

Aaron Ramsdale

Jack Robinson

Femi Seriki

Billy Sharp

Regan Slater

Tyler Smith

Enda Stevens

Michael Verrips

Released

Ashton Hall

Phil Jagielka

John Lundstram

Simon Moore

Jack Rodwell

Tommy Williams

Published: June 8, 2021 04:07 PM

