Sheffield United squad: Brewster retained; Jagielka, Lundstram and Rodwell head for exit

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea - 6. Made first save of the evening – with his feet - from Billy Sharp after 16 minutes. Sharp later nudged him, but the Spaniard was still weak on the corner which led to Bryan’s opening goal. Was crowded out by Blades at every corner; a brutal, effective tactic. EPA

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6. Liveliest defender in attack and his 51st minute shot was deflected, but it were the defenders on the other team who were praised, not Manchester United’s. EPA

Harry Maguire - 6. Foul given against him for a challenge on Ramsdale when Maguire’s eyes were on the ball to negate Martial’s strike. Scored his first goal at Old Trafford with a powerful, accurate header, to equalise after 64. Poor before second goal, too. EPA

Axel Tuanzebe - 5. Started after Eric Bailly picked up a knock in training. Caught up in Bryan’s header before goal and booked for a poor challenge on Fleck just before half time. PA

Alex Telles - 6. Chance to shine but gave ball away after seven minutes. Fine ball over the defence for Fernandes, but not the attacking threat Shaw is. Quality outswinging corner set up Maguire’s equaliser and he had a 76th minute shot deflected onto the bar. Slow reaction before Blades’ winner. AP

Nemanja Matic - 5. Too ponderous in first half. Dropped back into central defence and stopped Burke with a last man tackle late on. Slow getting towards ball before Blades’ winner. AFP

Paul Pogba - 5. Poor performance and way below the levels of recent weeks. Didn’t create enough chances, despite all United’s possession. Defeat was a big disappointment after Sunday’s win against Liverpool. PA

Marcus Rashford - 5. Shot wide after 11, but made too little impact. Free-kick on the hour went straight at Ramsdale. Didn’t see Cavani’s run across the near post on 84. EPA

Bruno Fernandes - 6. Struggled to unpick the Blades but flicked a Telles ball into a danger area after 41. Often played amid the Blades’ five man defence without much joy. Incredible run back to dispossess Ampadu. Reuters

Mason Greenwood - 7. Super runs and fast feet as he was United’s best attacker in the first half. Shot wide after 48 when set up by Fernandes. Encouraging. AP

Anthony Martial - 4. Scored a hat-trick the last time the Blades visited, but had only managed two in 15 league games this season. First half tap in disallowed and he couldn’t get a header on target after being set up by Bruno on 42. Shifted left when Cavani arrived. Lamentable when getting back after losing ball before the Blades’ second. Reuters

SUBSTITUTES: Edinson Cavani (on for Greenwood 65') - N/A. Heavy touch knocked ball out of play on 79. AFP

Donny van de Beek (On for Tuanzebe 81') - N/A. Came on when Manchester United pushed to get back into the game. Luke Shaw (On for Telles 81') - N/A. EPA

SHEFFIELD UNITED RATINGS: Aaron Ramsdale - 7. Shaky moment with the disallowed goal aside, the Englishman held on to the majority of shots that came his way. AP

Chris Basham - 7. So often produced impeccable tackles with his most important being a nice interception in the 71st minute to help prevent Man United from going 2-1 up. PA

Ethan Ampadu - 8. Rarely put a foot wrong from his timing in challenges to how he’s able to read the game and put pressure on opposition strikers. AP

Phil Jagielka - 6. The 38-year-old has clearly slowed down in his veteran years and lost track of Maguire for the equaliser, but he did make a few vital blocks in the dying moments of the game. PA

George Baldock - 8. In addition to playing a key role in the winner, Baldock fought for every loose ball and was one of the most committed players on the pitch. AP

Kean Bryan - 8. His speed and box-to-box style was only topped by his flawless header to give the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute. EPA

John Lundstram - 7. Lundstram sat deep and couldn’t get to grips with the pace of the game in the first half, but in the second, he was one of the driving forces behind Wilder’s men physically intimidating Ole’s side. Getty

Oliver Norwood - 8. Showcased good energy, great vision and the sort of grit this team desperately needs in the midst of a relegation battle. AP

John Fleck - 9. From carrying Sheffield United into the Red Devils’ half to producing a gorgeous assist for Bryan’s opener, Fleck looked to be back to his best on Wednesday night. PA

David McGoldrick - 5. With limited movement, an inability to hold up the ball and poor finishing, the veteran forward struggled at Old Trafford. Getty

Billy Sharp - 6. After testing de Gea in the 17th minute before almost fouling him in the lead-up to the Blades’ opener, Sharp rarely offered much in the final third. AFP

SUBSTITUTES: Jayden Bogle - 6. Was beaten for pace on a few occasions but caused some problems when pushing the ball into the corner. AP