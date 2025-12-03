Lebanon and Israel assign civilian delegates to lead ceasefire negotiations before Ortagus visit

Lebanon has appointed a civilian representative to the multinational body overseeing its ceasefire with Israel, in a move expected to be mirrored by Israel before US envoy Morgan Ortagus’s visit to Beirut, in efforts to reduce the risk of renewed conflict.

Former ambassador Simon Karam will lead the Lebanese delegation at the committee's meetings.

President Joseph Aoun's decision to appoint Mr Karam was made after “the US side was informed of the Israeli side’s agreement to include a non-military member in its delegation”, presidential spokesperson Najat Charafeddine said.

The ceasefire mechanism committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Naqoura, following Ms Ortagus’s arrival.

Israel will also select a civilian representative to lead its delegation in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office described as “an initial attempt to create a basis for a relationship and economic co-operation between Israel and Lebanon”.

It remains unclear what sort of economic co-operation was expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting. The Lebanese presidency made no reference to it, and Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations.

Lebanese military representatives are avoiding direct contact with the Israeli delegation and relying instead on UN intermediaries.

But the appointment of civilian representatives comes after President Aoun indicated an openness to direct negotiations with Israel.

Wednesday’s ceasefire mechanism meeting comes amid Israel’s insistence for Hezbollah to fully disarm.

The Israeli military has intensified daily strikes on Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure, despite a November 2024 ceasefire stipulating an end to hostilities and Israel’s full withdrawal from the south of the country. Israel also continues to occupy at least five points of Lebanese territory.

Israeli officials have increasingly warned of a major operation in Lebanon if the Lebanese government does not make progress on disarming Hezbollah.

