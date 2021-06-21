Real Madrid star Marcelo meets with Dubai Sports Council to discuss future football projects in UAE

Real Madrid star Marcelo paid a visit to the Dubai Sports Council headquarters on Monday, where he met with leaders to discuss football projects in the UAE.

Marcelo, 33, met with Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary general of the Council.

The Brazilian full-back discussed several projects and initiatives and expressed his desire to work alongside Dubai Sports Council, with a focus on academy-level football.

Mr Hareb said he would provide any support Marcelo needs for his projects and presented the footballer with a copy of “My Story” - the memoir of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"I'm very happy to be here in Dubai," Marcelo said. "The people are so warm and I'm very happy and I'll see you soon because I love this city."

Marcelo is one of the most successful footballers of his generation, having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, four Fifa Club World Cups, and two Copa del Reys over 15 years at Real Madrid.

Marcelo represented Brazil for 12 years, earning 58 caps and winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.