Leicester City Premier League squad: Iheanacho and Vardy retained, title-winners Fuchs and Morgan released

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

We're at the halfway stage which means a look at Leicester City.

The Foxes were top-four challengers for much of the campaign but stumbled as the finish line approached and a defeat to Tottenham on the final day saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

That doesn't mean their season wasn't a success, though. Youri Tielemans' screamer at Wembley was worthy of winning any FA Cup final and gave a fitting send-off to club stalwarts Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs who played such a crucial part in Leicester's Premier League title win five years ago.

Leicester City

2020/21 Premier League finish: 5th

Retained

Marc Albrighton

Daniel Amartey

Harvey Barnes

Filip Benkovic

Timothy Castagne

Kelechi Chibueze

Hamza Choudhury

Mitchell Clark

Vontae Daley-Campbell

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Jonathan Evans

Oliver Ewing

Shane Flynn

Wesley Fofana

Rachid Ghezzal

George Hirst

Samuel Hughes (Offer)

Callum Hulme

Kelechi Iheanacho

Daniel Iversen

Eldin Jakupovic

James Justin

Josh Knight (Extended)

Thakgalo Leshabela

James Maddison

Kasey McAteer (Extended)

Nampalys Mendy

Admiral Muskwe (Extended)

Wilfred Ndidi

Chituru Odunze

Joshua Okpoda Eppiah

Terell Pennant

Ricardo Pereira

Ayoze Perez

Dennis Praet

Ali Reghba

Kasper Schmeichel

Tyrese Shade (Extended)

Kamal Sowah

Caglar Soyuncu

Jakub Stolarczyk

Thanawat Suengchitthawon

Sidnei Tavares (Offer)

Luke Thomas

Youri Tielemans

Jamie Vardy

Jacob Wakeling

Daniel Ward

Callum Wright

Released

Azeem Abdulai

Dempsey Arlott-John

Oliver Bosworth

Christian Fuchs

Matty James

Darnell Johnson

Wes Morgan

Layton Ndukwu

Darragh O'Connor