Leicester City Premier League squad: Iheanacho and Vardy retained, title-winners Fuchs and Morgan released
Who is staying with the FA Cup winners?
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
We're at the halfway stage which means a look at Leicester City.
The Foxes were top-four challengers for much of the campaign but stumbled as the finish line approached and a defeat to Tottenham on the final day saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.
That doesn't mean their season wasn't a success, though. Youri Tielemans' screamer at Wembley was worthy of winning any FA Cup final and gave a fitting send-off to club stalwarts Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs who played such a crucial part in Leicester's Premier League title win five years ago.
Leicester City
2020/21 Premier League finish: 5th
Retained
Marc Albrighton
Daniel Amartey
Harvey Barnes
Filip Benkovic
Timothy Castagne
Kelechi Chibueze
Hamza Choudhury
Mitchell Clark
Vontae Daley-Campbell
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Jonathan Evans
Oliver Ewing
Shane Flynn
Wesley Fofana
Rachid Ghezzal
George Hirst
Samuel Hughes (Offer)
Callum Hulme
Kelechi Iheanacho
Daniel Iversen
Eldin Jakupovic
James Justin
Josh Knight (Extended)
Thakgalo Leshabela
James Maddison
Kasey McAteer (Extended)
Nampalys Mendy
Admiral Muskwe (Extended)
Wilfred Ndidi
Chituru Odunze
Joshua Okpoda Eppiah
Terell Pennant
Ricardo Pereira
Ayoze Perez
Dennis Praet
Ali Reghba
Kasper Schmeichel
Tyrese Shade (Extended)
Kamal Sowah
Caglar Soyuncu
Jakub Stolarczyk
Thanawat Suengchitthawon
Sidnei Tavares (Offer)
Luke Thomas
Youri Tielemans
Jamie Vardy
Jacob Wakeling
Daniel Ward
Callum Wright
Released
Azeem Abdulai
Dempsey Arlott-John
Oliver Bosworth
Christian Fuchs
Matty James
Darnell Johnson
Wes Morgan
Layton Ndukwu
Darragh O'Connor
Published: June 7, 2021 04:23 PM