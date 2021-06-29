Euro 2020 France v Switzerland player ratings: Kylian Mbappe 6, Presnel Kimpembe 5; Granit Xhaka 9, Yann Sommer 8

FRANCE RATINGS: Hugo Lloris 7 - A save at a vital stage in the game kept the deficit to a single goal as the Tottenham goalkeeper got a strong hand to Ricardo Rodriguez’s penalty. Couldn’t do much about the other goals. Got a hand to one of the penalties in the shootout but not enough to keep the ball out. Reuters
Presnel Kimpembe 5 - Looked comfortable before being beaten far too easily by Gavranovic for the equaliser. Soft defending at times. Reuters
Raphael Varane 6 - Was made to work hard at times but got a touch to a ball that was destined to be converted. The most assured of a messy French defence. AFP
Clement Lenglet 5 - Didn’t challenge Haris Seferovic in the air for the opener. A crucial error to make in a big game - and replaced at half-time for Kingsley Coman. AFP
Adrien Rabiot 6 - Came close with a scorching effort that drifted narrowly wide of the post in the 28th minute but it was strange to see Rabiot operate from the left wingback position on Monday night. AFP
Paul Pogba 8 - Slowly came into the game and was more positive in the second half. Scored one of the goals of the tournament with a wonder-effort from range and made no mistake with his penalty. Reuters
N’Golo Kante 7 - Tidied up in the middle of the park.as always. A typical Kante performance - but not enough on the night to get the win. AFP
Benjamin Pavard 5 - A shocking challenge lacked any sort of care to concede a penalty and put the tie in a precarious position for France when 1-0 down. AFP
Kylian Mbappe 6 - Challenged defenders every time he got on the ball and found Benzema for the equaliser but it just didn’t click in front of goal for Mbappe on Monday night The Paris Saint-Germain star was wasteful with his chances and that didn’t change when missing the crucial penalty in the shootout. Hard luck. AFP
Karim Benzema 8 - Found good space in the box during the first half but couldn’t pull the trigger fast enough. An exquisite first touch and flick over the goalkeeper levelled the scoring for France just moments after Switzerland missed a penalty. The Real Madrid star then headed home to put France ahead. He will be wondering how his team didn’t win the game from that point. Reuters
Antoine Griezmann 7 - The Barcelona and Real Madrid stars combined for France’s second goal as Griezmann chipped towards the back post to leave an easy finish for Karim Benzema. AFP
SUB: Kingsley Coman (Lenglet 45) 6 - Almost won the game in the last second with a shot that smashed off the post. AFP
SUB: Moussa Sissoko (Griezmann 88) N/R - On to help see the game out but soon saw Switzerland hit a sensational equaliser courtesy of Gavranovic. AFP
Olivier Giroud (Benzema 94) N/R - Got up well in the last seconds of extra time but couldn’t direct his header past Sommer. AFP
SUB: Marcus Thuram (Coman 111) N/R - The son of France legend Lilian Thuram came on for Kingsley Coman who looked to be carrying an injury. Took his penalty well, firing it into an unreachable corner of the goal past Sommer. AFP
SWITZERLAND RATINGS: Yann Sommer 8 - A reaction save in extra time prevented Pavard’s effort. Not much he could do about very well-taken goals from France. The hero in the shootout. EPA
Ricardo Rodriguez 6 - A missed penalty gave momentum to France who took full advantage of Rodriguez’s error. A rollercoaster of emotions for the defender who saw his side come back and clinch the game in dramatic fashion on penalties. AFP
Manuel Akanji 7 - No nonsense from the Borussia Dortmund man. Akanji got rid of the ball when it got into dangerous areas and didn’t take chances against a dangerous French side. Took his penalty like a striker. EPA
Nico Elvedi 6 - Looked scrappy at times with challenges but showed professionalism to remain cool after picking up a yellow card. Reuters
Steven Zuber 8 - Defended strongly and was once again involved in the goal, picking up an assist with an accurate cross for the opener. EPA
Granit Xhaka 9 - The Swiss captain was calm on the ball, and looked as though he had the ball on a string at times. An instrumental performance from Granit Xhaka in both attack and defence. The best player on the pitch who may have raised his stock on Monday night as Arsenal prepare for bids from Europe. Reuters
Remo Freuler 7 - Worked hard amid a difficult midfield battle against Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. EPA
Silvan Widmer 6 - Made a number of tackles and worked hard against France’s dangerous threat in Mbappe. Almost headed the ball into his own goal in the second half. Reuters
Xherdan Shaqiri 6 - Not as effective as he was in the last round against Turkey but Shaqiri tried to be the key to unlock the French defence. Made a number of good runs throughout the match and wasn’t always picked out by teammates. AFP
Haris Seferovic 8 - A world-class header put Switzerland one goal up as the target man leapt above Lenglet and executed perfectly to beat Lloris. Headed his second of the game after finding space in the French box to begin Switzerland’s comeback. AFP
Breel Embolo 7 - Positive runs saw the Borussia Monchengladbach man regularly challenge defenders. Could have shot when in space during the second half but was slow to react. AFP
SUB: Mario Gavranovic (Shaqiri 73) N/R - On for Shaqiri and the Dinamo Zagreb made no mistake when his chance presented itself - beating Kimpembe before striking into the left corner in the 90th minute. Reuters
SUB: Kevin Mbabu (Widmer 73) N/R - Provided energy on the flank and whipped a precise ball into Seferovic for Switzerland’s second goal. Enjoyed a battle with Coman on the flank which created an open spectacle. AFP
SUB: Christian Fassnacht (Zuber 79) N/R - On for Zuber who had worked hard throughout the game. Rarely gave the ball away. EPA
SUB: Ruben Vargas (Embolo 79) N/R - On for Embolo and delivered in the penalty shootout.. AFP
SUB: Admir Mehmedi (Rodriguez 87) N/R - Lead the line but couldn’t find the goal with two shots. Scored Switzerland’s fifth penalty to heap pressure on Mbappe. Reuters