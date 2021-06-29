Euro 2020 Croatia v Spain player ratings: Luka Modric 8, Josko Gvardiol 3; Ferran Torres 9, Alvaro Morata 8

CROATIA RATINGS: Dominik Livakovic – 6: Stood strong to thwart Koke at start, and could only parry Gaya’s effort before Sarabia’s rebound found its way in off the goalkeeper to equalise. At one point, nearly mimicked Simon’s clanger. Strong save from Morata late on. AFP

Josip Juranovic – 5: Alert enough early into the game to nip the ball away from Gaya whenever facing own goal. Great cross into box late into first half, but no one pounced upon it. Withdrawn with 16 minutes left on clock. AFP

Duje Caleta-Car – 3: Strong defending to keep Morata at bay and was clearly intent on sticking close to his rival - sometimes a little too keenly. Incredibly, appeared to be off the pitch to get sip of water as Torres nipped in to score. Fine block from Olmo in extra-time. Reuters

Domagoj Vida – 5: Just about in the right place to repel Morata’s misplaced header, even if grazed his arm. Wasn’t particularly at fault for any of his side’s concessions, and did well to stop Morata from grabbing Spain’s sixth. EPA

Josko Gvardiol – 3: Will be disappointed he couldn’t prevent the diminutive Azpilicueta heading into net. Almost atoned only for Simon to deny him, but beaten too easily for Spain’s third - although no help from teammates. EPA

Marcelo Brozovic – 4: Dished out a few meaty challenges in early proceedings and failed to get a hold of midfield. Booked midway through second half for dissent. Usually a more dynamic display from the Inter Milan midfielder. EPA

Luka Modric – 8: Characteristically calm in possession, providing sublime through ball to Vlasic, who couldn’t convert. Sparked side’s late comeback when assisted Orsic. May be 35, and subbed off deep into extra-time, but remains country’s heartbeat. Reuters

Mateo Kovacic – 6: Tenacious in the centre of the park and tireless too. Fizzed shot over from edge of area in the first half as he shone ahead of Modric and Brozovic. Subbed off with 11 minutes remaining. EPA

Nikola Vlasic – 6: Struck side-netting from tight angle in first half, then followed it with penetrating run to drive through Spain midfield. Wasteful on the counter at start of second half. Taken off in 79th minute. AP

Bruno Petkovic – 5: The Dinamo Zagreb target man showed the proverbial “few nice touches for a big lad” in the opening 45 minutes to allow his team to counter. Subbed at half-time, though. Reuters

Ante Rebic – 6: Typically powerful runs at Spanish defence in first half as predictably proved a handful. At one stage offered a double pirouette, and later scuffed badly a shot from corner of area. His last contribution, swiftly subbed on 67 minutes. AFP

SUBS: Andrej Kramaric – 5: Introduced at half-time for Petkovic and announced arrival with a couple of loose touches. Caught offside too many times when seemed to find space. However, sparked into life in extra-time, only to find Simon in inspired form. PA

Mislav Orsic – 8: Brought on for Rebic not long after the hour as Croatia sought a way back into the contest. Duly delivered with five minutes of normal time left, prodding ball over line to make score 2-3. Then delivered pinpoint cross for equaliser. Nearly scored again in extra-time. Reuters

Mario Pasalic – 7: Scored the injury-time equaliser to send the largely Croat support in the stadium wild in celebration. Timed run superbly, and powered home header just when team needed him most. PA

Ante Budimir – 4: Introduced on 79 minutes and lacked a lot in helping out defence. Did spurn glorious chance in second-half of extra-time to make it 5-4 and set up another thriller finale. Josip Brekalo – N/A. Luka Ivanusec – N/A. PA

SPAIN RATINGS: Unai Simon – 6: Inexcusable mistake from Pedri’s back-pass gifted Croats the lead. Perhaps he was watching Martin Dubravka in previous round? Really smart save from Gvardiol after, and outstanding stop in extra-time from Kamaric. EPA

Cesar Azpilicueta – 8: The Chelsea captain finished off an excellent move that he began to head his team into the lead from inside six-yard box. Not the most obvious of goalscorers. That he lasted the full 120-plus minutes was a massive credit. PA

Eric Garcia – 5: Gave away possession a little too much as felt way into the match, then didn’t do a lot wrong thereafter. Hardly a titanic performance, thought with his match run by the 72nd minute. AP

Aymeric Laporte – 5: Good distribution from deep, although couldn’t marshal backline when Croatia rallied late on. France-born defender remains on course to meet country of birth in quarter-finals. AP

Jose Gaya – 6: Coming in for Jordi Alba, the full-back was an energetic presence on the left flank, rushing forward whenever got chance. Saved shot created side’s equaliser. Faded in second half and was withdrawn 12 minutes from time. AP

Koke – 6: Shot straight at Livakovic in 15th minute when he should have scored, his effort lacking conviction. Went down with a far-from-deadly forearm to the chest, while also sliced shot off target. Taken off on 78 minutes. Getty

Sergio Busquets – 6: Was cool and composed, as you’d expect, for the most part at the base of Spain’s midfield. The captain didn’t have a huge bearing given his lack of sharpness, then subbed in first-half extra-time. AFP

Pedri – 8: Aged 18, now the youngest player to start a European Championship knockout game, usurping Wayne Rooney. Great slide pass to set Koke through early on, then the own goal, although Simon at fault. Still, full repertoire of passing on display. AP

Ferran Torres – 9: Lively start from the Manchester City wideman, who teed up Morata only to fail to covert. Soon stamped authority on match - brilliant centre for Azpilicueta to score, then classy finish to send side 3-1 up. Subbed in 88th minute. PA

Alvaro Morata – 8: Appeared set for a normal night when supplied poor header unmarked in six-yard box, and had goal disallowed for offside. However, great control and volley in 105th minute to whack Spain in front, and was constant menace. Reuters

Pablo Sarabia – 8: Slashed wide from acute angle 12 minutes in, but did markedly better to thrash home first equaliser on the rebound. Winger now has goals in back-to-back games. Withdrawn on 71 minutes as began to look leggy. AFP

SUBS: Dani Olmo – 8: Brought on for Sarabia in 71st minute against the country in which he made his club name, for Dinamo Zagreb. Failed with an attempted lob, had another shot blocked before assisting Spain’s fourth and fifth goals, and struck a post. EPA

Pau Torres – 6: Thrown into the action with 18 minutes remaining to help shore up the defence. Height and aerial presence were needed as Croatia pushed hard late on, yet he wasn’t up to the task. Defence run ragged at the death of normal time. AFP