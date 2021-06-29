Euro 2020 Croatia v Spain player ratings: Luka Modric 8, Josko Gvardiol 3; Ferran Torres 9, Alvaro Morata 8

Luis Enrique's team fight their way into the quarter-finals after a hard-fought win in extra time

Spain were pushed to their limits before they made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a bruising 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia.

Read More

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, right, celebrates with Czech Republic's Tomas Holes after scoring his sides second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)Euro 2020: Czech Republic shock depleted Netherlands to claim quarter-final berth

Spain looked set for a straightforward passage into the last eight in Copenhagen after goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres put Luis Enrique's side 3-1 ahead with 13 minutes remaining.

However substitute Mislav Orsic pulled one back in the 85th minute and then supplied the cross from which Mario Pasalic drew Croatia level, taking the match to the additional half-hour.

Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal then found the target in extra time to seal victory.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 29, 2021 06:47 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A staff member stands at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Reuters

Lebanon’s top hospital starts electricity rationing amid power cuts

Lebanon
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
Emirates plans to extend the Iata Travel Pass to all routes across its network in the coming weeks. AP

Emirates to use Iata Travel Pass app on all routes within weeks

Aviation
A man arrives to get vaccinated at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in the capital Muscat. AFP

Oman reports record Covid-19 death toll as serious cases climb

Gulf
Most Read