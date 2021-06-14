Dutch defender Daley Blind admits he had to overcome 'mental barrier' to play after Christian Eriksen collapse

Blind, who has suffered with heart problems in the past, says he considered missing Netherlands' 3-2 win over Ukraine at Euro 2020

Netherlands defender Daley Blind said he seriously considered sitting out his country's opening Euro 2020 match on Sunday after former Ajax teammate Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the pitch on Saturday.

Blind, 31, is no stranger to heart problems after he was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in December after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League clash with Valencia. He was subsequently fitted with an electronic device called the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) before his return in February.

Read More

Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match. ReutersInter director says Christian Eriksen did not have Covid-19 and not vaccinated

Euro 2020: Fixtures, schedule, results, kick-off times and venues for the 2021 tournament

Blind decided to take to the field and broke down in tears after being substituted midway through the second half of the 3-2 win over Ukraine in the Group C match in Amsterdam on Sunday.

"Yesterday had a huge impact on me, never mind the fact that I know Christian well as a friend," Blind said in reference to the terrifying events in Copenhagen 24 hours earlier when Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch against Finland after suffering a heart attack.

“The situation for him is terrible. Of course, I have also experienced a few things in that area, so that I had to overcome a mental hurdle to play today."

Blind suffered a scare during a friendly match in August when the pacemaker he uses to treat dangerously abnormal heart rhythms failed and he collapsed again – although it was later described as a one-off incident.

"I had to persuade myself to play but I’m proud that I did and that’s why my emotion came bursting out at the end of the game," he said.

"I definitely thought about not taking part. The images on television and the incident had a big impact and I didn't sleep very well because of them. I really had to overcome a big hurdle to do this."

The Danish football association said on Sunday that Eriksen was stable and awake in hospital and had been in contact with teammates.

Eriksen encouraged them to return to the field to complete the match against Finland, and Blind admits that helped persuade him to turn out for Netherlands.

"If it didn't go well, it would have haunted my head even more," Blind said. "When Christian encouraged his own teammates to play is when I decided to play myself. Also because I'm safe, according to the doctors," Blind said.

Dutch coach Frank de Boer cancelled a team meeting on the eve of the game because of the distress among the Dutch players.

"I'm sure he [Blind] had a hard time making that choice, but on the other hand, he really put his hand up," said De Boer, who coached Eriksen at Ajax earlier in the midfielder's career. "That burst of feelings that hit him at the end was very normal."

"I worked for five years with Christian and there are players in my team who still play with him or had a good bond with him when he played for Ajax.

"It was a roller-coaster night last night. We had planned to have a tactical meeting but we had to reschedule it for this morning because I didn't want to speak about football."

Published: June 14, 2021 11:47 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, southern England. AP

G7 summit leaders back drive to vaccinate world by the end 2022

World
The new coalition is made up of Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar, Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman, Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz, Kahol Lavan led by Benny Gantz, Raam led by Mansour Abbas and Labour led by Merav Michaeli. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
A plane carrying 51 tonnes of aid was sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday. Wam 

UAE sends aid for thousands displaced by Congo volcano

UAE Government
Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

Denmark team doctor reveals Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering cardiac arrest

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read