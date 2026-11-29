Manchester United's season is shaping up to be a relegation battle after a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday plunged them deeper into crisis.

Callum Wilson's brace and goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade condemned Mauricio Pochettino to a miserable home debut, as the atmosphere turned mutinous inside Old Trafford.

That anger is aimed at the club's ownership and senior management, whose sustained incompetence has brought one of Europe's biggest and most successful clubs to its knees.

Pochettino's arrival has failed to bring about any sort of new manager bounce. If anything, the team's downward spiral has accelerated.

United don't score many goals but, at the other end, they concede them at an alarming rate. They have the worst defensive record in Europe, and the decision not to sign a single defender in the summer increasingly looks like a dereliction of duty by the club's recruitment team.

"I can only talk about what has happened since I have been here," said Pochettino when asked about United's abysmal defensive record.

"Well, I think it's by improving," he added when asked how he intends to remedy the situation.

"It's a question that, when you concede against Liverpool, and play with 10 men after eight minutes, it's a 'worse impossible' situation.

"[But] how? It's [by] working. It's trying to improve. It's trying to find the right combinations between the players. To keep testing, keep proving, keep pushing. There is not another way.

"We cannot stop to train. We cannot stop to watch clips. We cannot stop to do the review analysis. We try to give the tools to keep improving.

"It is a tough moment, of course. You say to me, 'Tougher than you expect?' Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result. But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that."

Next up for the Argentine is a trip to Newcastle United before home games against Coventry and RB Leipzig.

United's start to the season has been so awful that it has produced a number of shocking stats. A selection of them is below, and none make pretty reading for Pochettino and his side.

Manchester United crisis – in numbers