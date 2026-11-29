Manchester United's season is shaping up to be a relegation battle after a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday plunged them deeper into crisis.
Callum Wilson's brace and goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade condemned Mauricio Pochettino to a miserable home debut, as the atmosphere turned mutinous inside Old Trafford.
That anger is aimed at the club's ownership and senior management, whose sustained incompetence has brought one of Europe's biggest and most successful clubs to its knees.
Pochettino's arrival has failed to bring about any sort of new manager bounce. If anything, the team's downward spiral has accelerated.
United don't score many goals but, at the other end, they concede them at an alarming rate. They have the worst defensive record in Europe, and the decision not to sign a single defender in the summer increasingly looks like a dereliction of duty by the club's recruitment team.
"I can only talk about what has happened since I have been here," said Pochettino when asked about United's abysmal defensive record.
"Well, I think it's by improving," he added when asked how he intends to remedy the situation.
"It's a question that, when you concede against Liverpool, and play with 10 men after eight minutes, it's a 'worse impossible' situation.
"[But] how? It's [by] working. It's trying to improve. It's trying to find the right combinations between the players. To keep testing, keep proving, keep pushing. There is not another way.
"We cannot stop to train. We cannot stop to watch clips. We cannot stop to do the review analysis. We try to give the tools to keep improving.
"It is a tough moment, of course. You say to me, 'Tougher than you expect?' Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result. But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that."
Next up for the Argentine is a trip to Newcastle United before home games against Coventry and RB Leipzig.
United's start to the season has been so awful that it has produced a number of shocking stats. A selection of them is below, and none make pretty reading for Pochettino and his side.
Manchester United crisis – in numbers
- Manchester United have failed to win in their last 10 games in the Premier League, their longest winless streak in the competition.
- United have failed to score in six of their 12 games. No team has failed to do so more often in the Premier League this season.
- United have conceded 40 goals in 18 matches across competitions this season, the most in Europe's top five leagues.
- United have conceded 27 goals in 12 Premier League games, the joint-worst record in the division alongside Crystal Palace.
- United have now conceded two or more goals in seven successive halves of Premier League football. No club had previously done so in more than five halves.
- United have lost successive league games by at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963.
- They have also conceded at least four goals in three successive league games for the first time since November and December 1961.
- United have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their opening 12 league games of a season for the first time since 1930-31, a campaign in which they finished bottom of the top flight.
- Pochettino is only the second manager in Premier League history to lose each of his first two matches in charge by four or more goals, after Dave Jones with Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2003.
- Of the 27 teams who have taken eight points from their first 11 games in the Premier League era, 17 have been relegated.
- United conceded 50 goals in the Premier League last season and did not sign a single defender over the summer.
- Four of the five defenders used by United on Saturday started the 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022.