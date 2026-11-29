Premier League leaders Arsenal rescued a late point against Manchester City after a thrilling clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Erling Haaland – captain for the day with Ruben Dias on the bench – had put City into a first-half lead after great work from Josko Gvardiol, only for Kai Havertz to head Arsenal level within six minutes.

Enzo Fernandez restored City's advantage just after half-time, which looked set to be the winner until Jurrien Timber bundled the ball home with seven minutes remaining to earn Arsenal a point.

There was more drama in stoppage time as City missed out on a penalty when Gvardiol's header struck Viktor Gyokeres' hands, which were in front of his body, but deemed to be in a natural position by the match officials.

“I think they said normal position, but his hands are up here,” said City midfielder Elliot Anderson. “It's not a normal position. Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight.

“I didn't see it at the time. Obviously there was a lot going on, but I've just seen it back and it's blatant.”

The result maintains the Gunners' six-point advantage at the top of the table with City now on their own in second place, following Brighton's home defeat by Newcastle United earlier on Sunday.

“It was good, we played a lot better than we have been,” added Anderson. “The fight, the hunger, the way we played was a lot better so we need to carry this on going forward. We should have won today, they've really been protected today by a few things but it's football.

“It was a good game and was entertaining. It was two good teams and it is a shame not to come on top.

“They had a lot of ball towards the end but the first half and large periods of the games we caused them problems. All our players played really well and if we take this forward into the next game … this is how we should be playing.”

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal's keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.

City retook the lead three minutes ​after half-time. Ayyoub Bouaddi ‌nicked the ball ⁠off Arsenal captain ​Martin Odegaard and found a galloping ​Fernandez who slid the ball under Raya.

The reigning ⁠champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber's hip. There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player's hand.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been struck in the back of the net ahead of Timber scoring, but the Italian was more guilty at flapping badly at the cross than being the victim of a foul.

The biggest controversy was still to come seven minutes into stoppage time, though, when Gyokeres was extremely fortunate not to concede a penalty for was looked an obvious handball by the Swedish striker.

“In the end, the most important thing is how we compete and the way we deal with the game,” said City manager Enzro Maresca. “I thought it was very impressive. It matters trying to be consistent and competing.

“At the end we could have been three points, six points or nine points behind Arsenal. We came here to win the game, but the most important thing at this stage of the season is to build something new. I think today was a statement.”

Arsenal manager Arteta hailed his team's resilience after earning a point in what he called a “very hectic game” in North London. “Ultimately we were twice behind and we managed to get a point and created chances to win it,” said the Spaniard.

“We made life very difficult for ourselves in the way we gave the ball away in easy positions. I think the belief the players showed and the conviction we would get something from the game was great. We showed a lot of resilience.

“We had periods in big situations where we didn't score, and we looked so open. [We had] huge chances, that makes a difference at this level. We will review and go again on Wednesday.”

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday as City take on Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal face a short trip across London to Brentford.