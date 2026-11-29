The Merseyside derby ended with honours even on Sunday as Everton and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in front of 52,000 fans at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Both goals came in the first half with Dominik Szoboszlai putting Liverpool in front, only for Jeremie Frompong's own-goal to make it 1-1, denying the away team a third successive Premier League victory.

Andoni Iraola's side remain in fourth place on 22 points, level with Manchester and Brighton but with those two sides in action later on Sunday – against Arsenal and Newcastle United, respectively. Everton, meanwhile, are in eighth place with 17 points.

“I feel it's two points lost,” Szoboszlai told TNT Sports. “Even [though] maybe we didn't play our best football in the Premier League, I think we deserved to win.

“We had the chances, we had a good couple of counter-attacks – we have to finish them. We can't let them come into a game after we are leading. But we keep on going.

“It's always nice to play a derby. We are trying to do our best. You can see we are growing and growing as a team, start to know each other even better than before. Also the guys who maybe didn't score for a long time, they are also getting their goals. So, we are getting there.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola insisted his team should have won the game. "We had the better chances, were the ones closest to winning the game," he said. "When this happens normally a point is not good enough for us. We played worse in the first half but had the clearest chances. We lacked a little bit of cleanness."

Liverpool had taken the lead with their first attack of the game after just five minutes.

A headed clearance from Everton's Jake O'Brien was picked off by Florian Wirtz just outside the penalty area. The German then knocked the ball into the path of Szoboszlai, who finished sweetly with his right boot.

Everton, though, were gifted an equaliser 20 minutes later when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall swung in an excellent free-kick from the right, which Frimpong acrobatically turned into his own net under pressure from O'Brien.

The leveller sparked Everton into life, but after a sustained spell of pressure it was Liverpool who could, and should, have retaken the lead. Frimpong found Isak with a lovely low cross from the right, only for the in-form Swede to send a first-time finish wide of the target from the edge of the six-yard box.

An entertaining opening 45 minutes ended 1-1, but Liverpool were almost back in front immediately after half-time when Virgil van Dijk headed over from a corner – much to the big Dutch defender's frustration.

It needed superb last-gasp defending from Jeremy Jacquet just after the hour mark to deny Dewsbury-Hall's volley, with the Liverpool defender flinging himself at the strike to charge it down.

The Everton midfielder had another chance not long after, only to see his seemingly goal-bound shot blocked by teammate Thierno Barry.

The match would swing end to end from there, with both goalkeepers kept busy, but the match-winning moment of magic needed from either team failed to materialise, and the game ended all square.

“A feisty ‌atmosphere,” Dewsbury-Hall told Sky Sports. “One of the biggest games in English ⁠football. We were up for it.

“It was a bit of ⁠a basketball game at times, probably quite exciting for the neutral fan. Maybe could have won it at certain po

Everton manager David Moyes said he was "pleased with a point" after the game. "Liverpool are in good form and it was always going to be tough," the Scottish coach said. "We did an awful lot of good things today. The crowd played a great part. We deserved something today."