Real Madrid were stunned 2-1 by Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday as their 10-game winning run in all competitions ended with their first home defeat this season and Jude Bellingham was sent off.

Toni Martinez scored in ​the first half and Angel Perez struck in the second before Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back.

Bellingham was dismissed ‌after picking up a second yellow card in the 88th minute for simulation inside the penalty area.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado had awarded Real a penalty but overturned his decision and booked the England midfielder after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor following a VAR intervention. Real coach Jose Mourinho criticised the referee's decision ​to send off Bellingham.

“This referee, let's see who he sends off next season, because two seasons ago it was [Kylian] Mbappe, ​last season I think it was Vinicius [Junior], this season Jude Bellingham, let's see if next season it's [Thibaut] Courtois’ ⁠turn," Mourinho told reporters.

"I think this referee has some, he likes to show his power... but I don't want to say we ​lost because of the referee, unless the penalty is a penalty as Jude says [it was]. I don't want to say we lost because of ​the referee.”

The defeat left Real third on 33 points, one point behind Atletico Madrid and three adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. The win leaves Alaves in eighth place on 19 points.

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Real dominated much of the match but wasteful finishing and costly mistakes ​allowed Alaves to seize their chances.

Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute after Real defender Dean Huijsen slipped under pressure ​from the forward, surrendering possession on a Bernabeu pitch that looked in poor condition.

Martinez rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and rolled the ball towards the empty net, ‌with defender ⁠Ibrahima Konate's desperate sliding clearance coming after it had crossed the line.

Perez also rounded Courtois to score Alaves' second following a deft lofted pass from Mariano over the home defence in the 61st minute.

Mbappe replied with a fierce left-footed strike inside the box after a move involving Yan Diomande and Bellingham down the left.

Real thought they had earned a chance to equalise when the referee awarded a penalty in ​the 86th minute for an apparent ​foul by Nico Valentini on ⁠Bellingham.

However, a VAR review showed no contact and the referee overturned his decision, booking Bellingham, who was already on a yellow card, and reducing Real to 10 men.

Atletico hold off Elche

Earlier, Atletico survived an Elche ​fightback to win 3-2 and claim their sixth successive away league victory before Wednesday's trip to ​Barcelona.

Two errors by Elche ⁠defender Federico Redondo helped Atletico race into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes.

Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty in the fifth minute after being fouled by Redondo, whose loss of possession two minutes later allowed Kang-in Lee to double the advantage.

Elche responded when Marc Pubill's misplaced back pass to ⁠keeper Jan ​Oblak gifted Martim Neto a goal.

Julian Alvarez restored Atletico's two-goal cushion in the 41st ​minute, collecting Alex Baena's pass inside the box, cutting left and finishing with his left foot.

Buba Sangare pulled another goal back early in the second half, but Atletico ​withstood Elche's pressure to secure all three points. Elche are second-from-bottom on 11 points.